Atlanta Archbishop announces local pilgrimage churches for jubilee year 

Photo by Johnathon Kelso Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., will visit the Church of The Purification on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Crawfordville to open a set of pilgrim doors as part of the Jubilee Year of Hope. The archbishop has named four other churches as pilgrimage sites for the year.

MORE INFO To learn more about the Jubilee Year, visit the USCCB resource page at https://www.usccb.org/jubilee2025.

ATLANTA—As part of the Jubilee Holy Year, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., has announced that several churches in the archdiocese will serve as local pilgrimage churches.

2025 is the Jubilee Holy Year, the 2,025th anniversary of the Incarnation of our Lord. The concept of “Jubilee” has its origins in the Book of Leviticus (chapter 25) as a special year of reconciliation, pilgrimage and coming home. Pope Francis has designated the Holy Year as a time to renew ourselves as “Pilgrims of Hope.”

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Archbishop Hartmayer will open “pilgrim doors” at the Church of the Purification in Crawfordville. The Mass for the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, the Feast of the Purification, and opening of the doors will be at 11 a.m. The church is located at 240 Washington Rd, Crawfordville. The church was built in 1883 by the first Catholic congregation in Georgia.

Other pilgrimage churches within the Archdiocese of Atlanta are Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners; St. Paul Church, Cleveland; Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper; St. Brendan the Navigator Church, Cumming and St. Matthew Church in Tyrone

These sites will welcome pilgrims beginning on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, Sunday, Feb. 2, to the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. Even though there are no Holy Doors at these churches, there will be “pilgrim doors,” through which all pilgrims are invited to enter.

Individuals, families and small groups can make a pilgrimage throughout the year to these sites to obtain a plenary indulgence during this jubilee year. This will grant remission of temporal consequences for sin. The requirements for the grace of plenary indulgence are the ordinary established by the Catholic Church: a visit to the pilgrimage site; an act of mercy or penance; confession prior to visiting the pilgrimage site; reception of holy Communion at the pilgrimage site or at the local parish before or after the visit to the pilgrimage site prayer for the intentions of Pope Francis at the pilgrimage site.

The archbishop strongly encourages pilgrims to go to confession at their own parish before visiting a pilgrim church as most of the designated churches only have one priest available for the sacrament. Large groups should have a priest or deacon accompanying them on the pilgrimage, and are asked to arrange the visit in advance.

This jubilee year, the only Holy Doors are in the city of Rome and are located at the four major basilicas there, with an additional one at Rebibbia Prison.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has designated the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC, as a pilgrimage site. The pilgrimage site does not have a Holy Door, nonetheless it has been designated as a place where the people of God can travel to reflect and obtain a plenary indulgence satisfying the ordinary requirements of the Catholic Church.