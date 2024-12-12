iGiveCatholic campaign raises more than $1 million in Atlanta

PHOTO COURTESY OF BLESSED TRINITY Blessed Trinity High School students, from left, Eve Tebe, Lucy Trammell, Addison Wickremesekera, Maggie Sullivan and Chelsea Lewis celebrate the school’s success in the #iGiveCatholic campaign with cheerful signs. More than 340 donors funded the school’s GivingTuesday campaign.

ATLANTA—The annual #iGiveCatholic campaign, held on GivingTuesday, concluded with impressive results, raising nearly $1.1 million for Catholic schools, parishes and charities in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. With the support of more than 3,000 donors, the campaign helped fund essential projects and needs within the archdiocese.

One hundred and two organizations participated in this year’s campaign. The top 10 fundraisers earned roughly $650,000, and the top five raised nearly $500,000.

The five highest earning organizations (in order) were: St. Pius X High School, Atlanta; Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell; Purification Heritage Center, Crawfordville; Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta; and Queen of Angels School, Roswell.

St. Pius X High School raised $181,887 from 288 donors, ranking 10th in the #iGiveCatholic nationwide leaderboard. Ranked first in the archdiocese, the school hopes to put the donations toward the school’s annual fund, including funding the school’s programs and departments and increasing teacher salaries.

St. Pius X High School President Aaron Parr said 184 alumni donated to the school’s campaign. The alumni engagement speaks to the school’s connection and mission, said Parr, and helped the fundraiser tremendously.

“I feel humbled to be this school’s president and work in a place where there is so much good, and has people who care about this community,” Parr noted. “Seeing us be ranked top 10 in the nation makes us feel great about our school and where we’re headed.”

Approximately 346 donors donated a total of $102,183 for Blessed Trinity High School. The Roswell school celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, and said the donations would commemorate the milestone by funding tuition assistance and the Trinity fund, which helps the school’s mission, according to its #iGiveCatholic donor page.

Heritage raised $77,420 from 116 donors. The retreat center noted on its donor page that the funds would dignify an unmarked grave in the Locust Grove Cemetery, sponsor a priest for a sabbatical, further restore the Church of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Sharon and help kickstart its Sustainable Farm Project.

With an original goal of raising $60,000, Cathedral of Christ the King surpassed that amount and raised $65,393. A mere 246 donors funded the cathedral’s mission of expanding its musical department, including updating the instruments to advance the music played during Mass and providing the choir with new robes.

Nearly $51,631 was raised for Queen of Angels School in Roswell from 308 donors. According to the school’s donation page, the funds will be used to continue the school’s mission of making a difference in the community.

This year’s #iGiveCatholic was a success for the 102 participating ministries, and broke previous records.

“It’s important to give to Catholic education, charities and projects because it’s really an investment in the church and in the future of the church,” Parr said.