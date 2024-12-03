Illustration by Tom Schulte

Atlanta Advent: Events of the season announced By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published December 3, 2024

ATLANTA—Advent begins Sunday, Dec. 1 and is the start of a new liturgical year. Symbolized by the color purple, the season of Advent includes the four Sundays and weekdays leading up to Christmas.

Parish events and penance services will be published again in the Dec. 12 print edition. Email happenings to: editor@georgiabulletin.org with “Advent Event” in the subject line.

From services to programs of lessons and carols, here’s a sampling of events in the Archdiocese of Atlanta marking this season of reflection:

Missions and reflections

BRIGID ANNUAL ADVENT MISSION: Dec. 9-10; Two sessions per day; 10-11 a.m. and 7-8 p.m.; St. Brigid Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. Find Joy for Christmas at the Annual Advent Mission. Join the mission to hear from guest speaker Dr. Allen Hunt, bestselling author.

MEN’S ADVENT EVENING OF REFLECTION: Dec. 10; 5:30-9 p.m.; Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, 6700 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs. Directed by Father Jim Fleming, SJ. Gear up for a meaningful Advent. Beyond the festive gatherings and decking the halls, lies the true essence of the season: Out of boundless love, God sent his son, Jesus, into the world. Join the evening of spiritual reflection in preparation for the celebration of this miraculous birth. Dinner with be offered starting at 5:30 p.m. and our formal reflections will begin at 6:30 p.m. Discover or rediscover the ways of praying, including imaginative prayer with seasonal tales from the Bible, centering prayer and meditation. There will be opportunities for confession and Eucharist. To register: ignatiushouse.org/calendar or call 404-255-0503.

HOLY SPIRIT’S ADVENT VIDEO REFLECTIONS: Father Luke Ballman, pastor of Holy Spirit Church in Atlanta offers short video reflections for the season to help prepare for the coming of the Lord. Subscribe to the videos at HSCCATL.com. The parish community invites all to join them for worship during this Advent and Christmas. The parish is located at 4465 Northside Dr, NW, Atlanta.

Liturgies and services

ADVENT PENANCE SERVICE: Thu, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Pkwy NW, Peachtree Corners. Several priests will be available for the sacrament of reconciliation.

RORATE CAELI MASS: Sat, Dec. 7; 6:30 a.m.; Mary Our Queen, 6260 The Corners Pkwy NW, Peachtree Corners. Mary Our Queen Church will celebrate a special Rorate Caeli Mass. This Mass begins in the pre-dawn darkness and is illuminated solely by the warm glow of candlelight. The gathering honors the light of the world, Jesus Christ, in preparation for his coming birth. Witness the transformation as the sun rises and the church fills with light, symbolizing how Christ brightens faith. This liturgical celebration also includes beautiful ancient chants to welcome the second week of Advent and anticipate the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception. Don’t miss this opportunity for a moving, early morning Mass in honor of Our Lady.

Music programs

ADVENT MEMORIAL & MUSIC: Wed, Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.; St. Philip Benizi Church, 591 Flint River Road, Jonesboro. St. Philip Benizi will host a memorial for San Juan Diego at 7:30 p.m., followed by music by SPB Talent at 8 p.m. and mariachi at 10 p.m.

ADVENT CELEBRATION: Thurs, Dec. 12; 5 a.m.-12 a.m.; St. Philip Benizi Church, 591 Flint River Road, Jonesboro. St. Philip Benizi Church will host several celebrations throughout the day, starting with a serenade with mariachi at 5 a.m. An English Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. A feast for Our Lady of Guadalupe will be at 7:30 p.m., followed by an 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m. celebration in the Founders’ Hall, with hot cocoa and pastries provided.

ARCHDIOCESAN CHOIR LESSONS AND CAROLS: Fri, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 353 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. The Archdiocesan Choir of Atlanta will present its annual Lessons and Carols, this year entitled “Child of Peace.” Under the direction of music minister Dónal Noonan, the choir will lead the service with well known and loved seasonal music as well as some new arrangements to help all in attendance truly feel the anticipation of the long-awaited Savior. The Basilica community will host a reception following the service and free parking is located in the lot beside the church. Tickets are not required and all are welcome. For more information, please email archchoir@archatl.com.

MARY OUR QUEEN LESSONS AND CAROLS: Fri, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Pkwy NW, Peachtree Corners. Mary Our Queen’s choirs and instrumentalists will present “A Service of Lessons and Carols.” The church invites everyone to listen to the reflections and sing along with the beautiful Advent carols that recount mankind’s fall, the promise of the Messiah and the anticipation of Christ’s Nativity.

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL LESSONS AND CAROLS: Sat, Dec. 14; 6:30 p.m.; St. Michael the Archangel Church, 490 Arnold Mill Rd, Woodstock. Come hear the music of the season during this candlelight service and enjoy holiday cookies afterward. The parish’s Angel Choir, Youth Choir, Schola and Adult Choirs will perform together. Contact: Director of Choirs Nila Alexander by email to nalexander@saintmichaelcc.org.

CONCIERTO DE NAVIDAD EN ESPANOL: Miércoles 19 de diciembre a las 7:30 p.m.-9:00p.m.; en la parroquia: Holy Spirit Catholic Chuech, 4465 Northside Drive, NW Atlanta, Ga 30327. Hacemos la cordial invitación a este concierto, que cerca de la fecha de Navidad pretende fomentar alegría y motivación a las familias y feligreses en esta temporada tan especial. Nuestros coros parroquiales de jóvenes y adultos en conjunto con músicos invitados y dirigidos por Jorge Alvarez, nos deleitarán con un repertorio de los de villancicos más populares en Español. No se necesita hacer reservación para asistir y el concierto no tiene costo alguno.

SONGS FOR THE JOURNEY CONCERT: Sun, Dec. 22; 6:30 p.m.; St. Philip Benizi Church, 591 Flint River Road, Jonesboro. St. Philip Benizi Church will host a concert by the SPB Choirs. Admission is free.

Markets and more

JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM: Dec. 6-7, 6-9 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul Church, 680 West Memorial Drive, Dallas. The event includes a live Nativity, Christmas market, hot chocolate, soups and snacks from the Red Apron Cafe, pictures with St. Nicholas and roasted marshmallows. For information, visit https://www.saintvincentdepaulchurch.org.

ST. NICHOLAS PHOTO EXPERIENCE & MARKET: Sat, Dec. 14, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Parkway NW, Peachtree Corners. Everyone is invited to shop from merchants and support fundraising drives, enjoy treats as well as coloring for children of all ages. Come meet St. Nicholas and reserve a photo session with the saint who started it all. For more information, visit maryourqueen.com.

LADIES ADVENT BY CANDLELIGHT Sat, Dec. 14; 5:30 p.m. Prince of Peace Church, 6439 Spout Springs Rd, Flowery Branch. Hosted by the Columbiettes, the Advent charity fundraiser will feature guest speaker, Jennifer Thomas with her message of “Embracing your Fiat!” focusing on Mary’s response to the angel Gabriel. Thomas is a wife, mother and a parishioner of Prince of Peace. She is a contributing writer to Catholicmom.com and a cohost of the Mourning Glory Podcast. Thomas is authoring a book about the loss of her parents and the impact on rediscovering her faith. Tickets for the catered dinner are $25 each. A fundraising raffle will benefit the Columbiettes Charity Fund for parish ministries and the community. The purchase of eight tickets reserves a table. Visit https://pop.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/2572103 for tickets.

Retreats

ADVENT RETREAT: Dec. 6-8; Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, 6700 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs. Directed by Sr. Susan Arcaro, r.c. This retreat is an opportunity to leave the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations for a weekend of an imaginative journey to Bethlehem. The guides for the journey will be Gospel writers Matthew and Luke who have stories to tell that are more than 2,000 years old, and Ignatius of Loyola who invites us to engage in these stores through faith, love and imagination. The journey to the manger will be one that will ignite hearts with childlike wonder and gratitude for Emmanuel, God-With-Us today. This is a silent retreat. To register: ignatiushouse.org/calendar or call 404-255-0503.