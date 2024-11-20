St. Anthony of Padua relics to visit Atlanta during Advent

OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz A woman prays near a reliquary containing a relic of St. Anthony of Padua at St. Francis of Assisi Church in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City June 13, the feast of St. Anthony. Two first-class relics of the saint will come to Atlanta for an Advent tour.

ATLANTA—The Franciscan Friars from Padua, Italy, will bring two first-class relics of St. Anthony of Padua to the Archdiocese of Atlanta from Dec. 6-15.

The relics will be accompanied by Father Mario Conte and Father Fabio Turrisendo, Franciscan Friars from the Pontifical Basilica in Padua, where the saint is buried.

“Anthony is very close to us,” said Father Conte. “I always say it’s important to pray to St. Anthony when you lose something,” whether it’s a job, a loved one or one’s health, and not just to locate a pair of misplaced eyeglasses. “There are many important things.”

Venerating or touching a relic is about “connection,” said Father Conte, who is often the saint’s traveling companion on tours. “We are a physical people.”

Born as Ferdinand in Lisbon, Portugal, the saint joined the Augustinians at age 15. In 1220, he entered the Franciscans—taking the name Anthony–to become an African missionary.

“He was fascinated by their joy,” said Father Conte about the appeal of the Franciscans.

Anthony was sent to Morocco. However, illness forced his return to Europe. He traveled to Assisi, where his gift for preaching was recognized and used. He later served as the provincial minister.

Anthony, known for working miracles, died in 1231. He was buried in the church of Santa Maria Mater Domini. In 1263, his body was moved to Basilica of St. Anthony. It was discovered that his tongue and vocal apparatus had not decayed. They were placed in reliquaries.

“This is a sign from God,” said Father Conte. “He was a messenger of God.”

Father Conte was present for the second “recognition”–the last opening of the saint’s coffin in 1981. “It was an extraordinarily moving moment for me,” said the priest.

Father Conte, speaking by phone from Italy, has noticed that people all react the same during the tours. “They want to go and touch the relic. They know St. Anthony is their friend,” he said.

The priest knows that some consider relics a holdover from the Middle Ages but reminds that relics belong to someone who actually lived and loved God. He shared scriptural examples of relics including the cloak of Jesus, touched by the woman in need of healing from bleeding.

“Everybody has relics that belonged to someone they loved and is not there anymore,” said the friar.

Father Conte has his mother’s wedding ring, and it helps him to feel closer to her. His mother was born in Padua and St. Anthony was a part of his own family’s devotions even when they were living away from Padua in Trieste.

He is looking forward to meeting Atlanta Catholics during the upcoming tour.

The two relics on tour are fragments of St. Anthony’s facial skin and his floating rib, which were obtained in the 1981 opening. The Relic of the Floating Rib has special significance for the friars of Padua because it was venerated by Lucy of Fatima in her convent in Coimbra, Portugal, in 1995, and by then-Archbishop Jorge Maria Bergoglio (Pope Francis) in the Cathedral of Buenos Aires in 2000.

Atlanta Mass and veneration times are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 6 at St. Philip Benizi Church, 591 Flint River Rd, Jonesboro. Mass: 8:30 a.m.; 7 p.m. and Veneration: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, Mass is at 5:30 p.m. Veneration: 30 minutes before and one hour after Mass.

Sunday, Dec. 8, Our Lady of Vietnam Church, 91 Valley Hill Rd, Riverdale. Mass: 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Veneration: 1:30–3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9 at Divine Mercy Church, 3542 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven. Mass is at 7 p.m. in Spanish and veneration is from 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, Holy Spirit Church, 4465 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta. Mass is at 6 p.m. and veneration from 7-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11. St. Jude the Apostle Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs. Mass: 7:30 a.m.; 12 p.m.: 6:30 p.m. (Spanish). Veneration follows each Mass for one hour. A special presentation will be held for St. Jude the Apostle School students during the stop.

Thursday, Dec. 12, St. Joseph Church, 87 Lacy St NW, Marietta. Mass: 8:15 a.m. (students); 12 p.m. Veneration will be for one hour after each Mass.

Friday, Dec. 13, Holy Trinity Church 101 Walt Banks Rd, Peachtree City. Mass: 12 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. Veneration: 1-3:30 p.m.; 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14, Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church, 4545 Timmers Way, Norcross. Mass: 7:30 a.m.; 5:30 p.m. Veneration: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; 6:30-7:30 p.m.