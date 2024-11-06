Mental health resources for individuals in need

ATLANTA—Mental health awareness is necessary in today’s fast-paced world where people face emotional challenges regardless of age or background. Promoting access to resources can ease the stigma surrounding mental illness and motivates individuals to get the help they need. By providing available resources and encouraging open conversations about mental health, those who need it can be empowered to prioritize their well-being. Resources that provide counseling and/or guidance are:

Archdiocese of Atlanta

The disabilities ministry of the Archdiocese of Atlanta provides support for family members and friends of those helping a loved one through a mental health crisis. Contact: Disabilities Ministry Director Maggie Rousseau, mrousseau@archatl.com, or visit archatl.com/ministries-services/disabilities-ministry/mental-health-ministry-resources/

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

This foundation highlights resources that can help an individual battling thoughts of suicide. Through its website, a person can find specific hotlines, support groups, therapists or treatments catered to their mental health needs. The foundation provides resources for those who are having thoughts of suicide, survived a suicide attempt, supporting a loved one after an attempt, looking for support groups and in need of treatment. Visit afsp.org/get-help/ for more information.

Catholic Charities Counseling Services & Sister Hope Support App

Individuals who are dealing with family conflict, abuse, addiction, grief and other severe emotional obstacles can obtain counseling by a professional therapist through Catholic Charities Atlanta. Through community-based outpatient services, individuals can be provided with the help they need. Therapy for children is also provided and helps them learn how to regulate emotions and improves their development. Additionally, Catholic Charities Atlanta provides a free mobile chat service called Sister Hope. Through chatbot technology, a person can text Hope, the mobile counselor, and be provided with real time advice and strategies on how manage one’s mental health. Contact: 404-920-7745 to make a therapy appointment. To speak with Hope, text “Hi” to 202-949-7249. For more information, visit catholiccharitiesatlanta.org/services/counseling-services-2.

Better Help

Better Help is an online therapy service in which individuals can be connected to licensed therapists and counselors. These professionals can provide guidance on a range of mental health issues for individuals, couples or teens. A person wanting to use Better Help services will first be matched with a therapist who fits their specific needs, and then the individual will be provided with counseling through either text, phone or video. Therapists can be contacted any time and will counsel their patients for as long as needed. For more information, visit betterhelp.com.

The Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers

The association supports Catholic parishes and dioceses in establishing mental health ministries. Mental health ministry provides vital spiritual accompaniment for people experiencing mental health challenges and illness, as well as those who care for them. To learn more about the resources of the association, go to https://catholicmhm.org.