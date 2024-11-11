CNS photo/Lola Gomez An image of the Immaculate Conception depicting a crowned Mary is seen in the Chapel of the Choir in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in May 2023.

December 8 and 9 both holy days of obligation By NICHOLE GOLDEN, Editor | Published November 11, 2024

ATLANTA—The Office of Divine Worship of the Archdiocese of Atlanta shared a recent clarification from the Vatican regarding the observance of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the United States. The letter from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Legislative Texts made it clear that Catholics should plan to attend two Masses over the two days of Dec. 8 and 9.

Because Dec. 8 is the Second Sunday of Advent, the observance of Immaculate Conception will be transferred to Monday, Dec. 9. In previous years, when Dec. 8 (the feast day) fell on a Sunday, it was the practice in the United States to indicate that the obligation did not follow the transfer. However, the dicastery stated that the feast “must be observed as a day of obligation on the day to which it is transferred.” Attending one Mass will not fulfill both obligations.

Father Gerardo Ceballos Gonzalez, director Office of Divine Worship, notified Atlanta’s priests about the clarification in October so that parishes could schedule enough holy day Masses “to accommodate the faithful throughout the day on Monday, Dec. 9.”

The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is the patronal feast day of the United States of America. The feast honor’s Mary’s conception free from sin and her unique role as the Mother of God.

Holy days of obligation are days on which Catholics must go to Mass unless they are ill, caring for others, it would risk their own health and safety or the health or safety of others, or are prevented through no fault of their own. Every Sunday is a holy day of obligation.