Catholic Foundation’s ‘loving witness’ celebrated at Deo Gratias Mass 

Photo by Allison Shirreffs The annual Deo Gratias Mass was celebrated September 21 at Holy Spirit Church to honor the donors and supporters who help the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia fulfill its mission.

MORE INFO Visit the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia. Learn about giving options by calling the foundation office at 404-497-9440.

ATLANTA—LaRhonda Julien found glimmers of hope as she raised her son who was diagnosed with autism at age 7. Now, she wants to be that hope for others through an endowment fund recently established with the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia.

The Julien Antoine Special Needs Endowment Fund, named for LaRhonda Julien’s 28-year-old son, is one of more than 400 funds managed by the Catholic Foundation. The foundation helps Catholic donors in the Archdiocese of Atlanta align their charitable giving with parishes, schools and ministries that are important to their faith journey.

Julien’s endowment fund will provide grants to nonprofits and Catholic organizations that provide medical assistance and other resources to children and adults with special needs. After spending years searching for her son’s diagnosis and then managing his medical and education needs, she prays that more resources will be available to families in similar situations.

“I see that people are hurting and need help,” she said. “This is the cause that is closest to me and I was searching for a pathway to provide assistance.”

The Catholic Foundation distributed more than $4 million from its endowment funds and donor-advised funds in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Since 1997, $34.5 million has been donated to causes in the archdiocese.

“We want people to think about what their legacy will be and help their parishes, schools and ministries be here in the future,” said Nancy Coveny, president of the Catholic Foundation.

Donors who have established endowment funds or made a planned gift in their will or estate fund were recognized and honored at an annual Deo Gratias Mass in late September at Holy Spirit Church in Atlanta. In his homily, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., reflected on the calling of St. Matthew who stood up in different situations to follow Christ and was transformed with joy.

“We give hope to the poor and vulnerable; we instill Catholic values in our schools; and we fortify the fight for social justice,” the archbishop said. “The loving witness of the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia generously allows us to catechize and evangelize those we serve and those who have gone away.”

Julien, a parishioner at St. Jude Church in Sandy Springs, hopes others will join her mission to serve people with disabilities. She will fundraise for her endowment fund through iGiveCatholic, a movement that raises money for Catholic causes on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

The Catholic Foundation’s grants and distributions are awarded in accordance with Catholic social teaching, Coveny said. Donors create funds to honor or benefit a variety of causes including the St. Francis Table Soup Kitchen, seminarian education and campus ministry.

Individuals who open a donor-advised fund through the Catholic Foundation before Nov. 15 can select an endowment fund to receive $500, Coveny said.

Bob Bafundo and his children established a scholarship fund at Our Lady of the Assumption School in memory of his wife, Barbara Bafundo, a special education teacher for 10 years at the school. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who needs support services and shows a deep desire for a Catholic education.

The Catholic Foundation created a smooth, easy process for setting up the scholarship to honor the late teacher and her love for helping children, Bob Bafundo said.

“Our families have been blessed over the years. The ability to pass that forward and help others was a big part of our decision,” he said.