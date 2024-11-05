Carnegie headliner to present Black Catholic History programs

ATLANTA—Dr. ValLimar Jansen, who has toured the world as a professional singer, will present two musical programs for Black Catholic History Month in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Jansen played the role of Beneatha with the Broadway touring cast in the European premiere of “Raisin.” She went on to co-author a one-woman musical about the life of Ethel Waters that received a special commendation from the Kennedy Center. In 2023, Dr. Jansen performed in concert as a headliner at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

November is Black Catholic History Month and Jansen’s programs will begin with a Jazz Cabaret on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The program will be in Mulhern Hall of St. Thomas More Church, 636 Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. She will perform music infused with “the rhythms of Mother Africa” including spirituals, blues and gospel. Admission is free, but the suggested donation for the evening is $25 or $15 for seniors/students. Food will be available for purchase. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/jazz-cabaret.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Jansen will present “Stories and Songs of Our Faith from an African American Perspective” at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 551 Harwell Rd, NW, Atlanta. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. The program is free with a suggested donation of $20 (general), or $10 for seniors.

While in the archdiocese, Jansen will also visit St. Thomas More School in Decatur to present “African Americans on the Road to Sainthood,” to the students. For information on her music, visit www.vallimar.com.