Archbishop remembers deceased clergy at cemetery Mass

Photo by Andrew Nelson Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., celebrated the Nov. 4 memorial Mass for clergy at Arlington Memorial Park. Msgr. Joe Corbett, right, was among the priests concelebrating.

SANDY SPRINGS—Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., blessed with holy water the graves of his predecessors and other priests who served in the Archdiocese of Atlanta as dozens of believers prayed for the deceased clergymen.

The annual observance at Arlington Memorial Park takes place close to the church solemnities of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. It was led Nov. 4 by the Atlanta archbishop, with Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, priests and deacons along with the faithful, as the moving prayer-like song of Ave Maria filled the fall cool air.

Some 14 priests and deacons died during the past year and were remembered specially during the outdoor Mass among pine trees and autumn foliage in front of a large marble crucifix. Singers from St. Jude the Apostle Church presented hymns.

In his homily, Archbishop Hartmayer said the church honors women and men who have been officially declared saints by the church, in addition to “those saints with the little ‘S’ that we often know very well because they have been a very important part of our life.”

The priests and bishops here left legacies that continue to shape and inspire the Catholic community of north Georgia, he said.

Said the archbishop, “Ours is the solidarity of faith and prayer that spans time and eternity. And so, what we are doing here this morning is of benefit to our brother priests, even as we trust that they are praying for us in eternity.”

The church’s holy days at this time of the year help believers reflect on death because it “enables us to have wisdom and insight into how we should face our life and live our life,” he said. “For the Christian, a focus on death is done in relationship to the death of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

“As we wait in joyful hope for the coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, let us commend our brothers and all of the faithful departed for the love and the mercy of God,” he said.