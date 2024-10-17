Photo by Patrick Warner The bishops of Atlanta celebrate the memorial Mass for clergy in 2022 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. This year's Mass will be Nov. 4.

Atlanta Memorial Mass for clergy November 4 By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published October 17, 2024

SCRIPTURE “For this is the will of my Father, that everyone who sees the Son and believes in him may have eternal life, and I shall raise him on the last day.”—Jn 6:40

ATLANTA—The bishops of the Archdiocese of Atlanta will celebrate the annual memorial Mass for deceased bishops, priests and deacons at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at Arlington Memorial Park. The cemetery is located at 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, and the Mass will be in the original clergy burial section.

The faithful are encouraged to attend and pray for deceased clergy. The Mass is celebrated each year near All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2). In the Catholic Church, the month of November is traditionally set aside to praying intentionally for the dead.

Priests and deacons are also invited to participate in the memorial Mass and to a lunch immediately following at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Atlanta. Clergy members able to participate in the Mass and/or lunch, may RSVP to Adriana Piper at apiper@judeatl.com or 770-394-3896, ext. 236 before Wednesday, Oct. 30.