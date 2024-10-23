Lynn Kolodziej to speak at November Magnificat 

Lynn Kolodziej, left, pictured with her husband, Deacon Keith Kolodziej, will be the speaker for the November Magnificat gathering at Holy Cross Church.

ATLANTA—Lynn Kolodziej, whose life was transformed by attending a Life in the Spirit Seminar in college, will be the speaker at the Magnificat meal for women on Saturday, Nov. 16. The Mass and Scriptures came alive to Kolodziej after the Life in the Spirit Seminar, and she became involved in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. She is a member of St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell.

All women are invited to attend the Magnificat meal, which will be at Holy Cross Church in Atlanta from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Atlanta chapter of Magnificat hosts the meal, which includes breakfast, praise and worship with music and the speaker’s testimony.

The international women’s ministry is inspired by the joyful meeting of Mary and her cousin Elizabeth, related in the Gospel of St. Luke.

Kolodziej was born in Brighton, Michigan and was raised in a Catholic family. She attended Mass and Our Mother of Perpetual Help devotions with her family.

She received her undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan, her master’s degree in special education at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, and her specialist in curriculum and instruction at Lincoln Memorial University in Cleveland, Tennessee. For 27 years, she taught at the elementary and high school levels.

Kolodziej met her husband, Deacon Keith Kolodziej, after college. They have four children and six grandchildren. Together, they became active in their subsequent parishes, attending and assisting with RCIA, Life in the Spirit Seminars, Cursillo, eucharistic ministry, faith formation, Bible studies, Vacation Bible School and a rosary group. All these activities transpired over 40 years in five states.

Kolodziej is active as a service team member of the Atlanta Catholic Charismatic Renewal and assists her husband in leading retreats and pilgrimages.

The Magnificat ministry began in the Archdiocese of New Orleans and has spread throughout the world. Chapters are under the guidance of the local bishop. The Atlanta Joyful Visitation chapter has been active since 1992. The purpose is to help women open more to the Holy Spirit through a deeper commitment to Jesus as Lord and to impart the Holy Spirit to one another by love, service and sharing the good news of salvation.

Reservations for the gathering are required and can be made online or through the mail. The cost is $25 per person. No tickets are sent. Check-in is at the door for those with reservations only.

To register online, visit https://tinyurl.com/Meal2411. Those who have provided contact information to the ministry will receive an email invitation. To be added to that list, please send a request to joyfulvisitation@gmail.com.

To register by mail, send your name, address, parish if applicable, contact information and a check made payable to Magnificat Joyful Visitation to: Debbie DuPont, 315 Rose Court, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Online registration closes on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Mailed reservations must be postmarked by Nov. 2.

Guests are encouraged to arrive by 9 a.m. Holy Cross is at 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta.

Priests and religious are invited to attend free of charge, but reservations are requested to plan for the meal. Since the morning is designed to speak to the hearts of women free of distractions, it is respectfully requested that young children not attend.

For information, contact Debbie at 770-696-6216.