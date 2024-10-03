Dioceses of Atlanta Province begin storm recovery work 

OSV News photo/Marco Bello, Reuters A drone view Sept. 29 shows a damaged area in Asheville, N.C., following the passing of Tropical Storm Helene. The storm made landfall at 11:10 p.m. (Eastern time) Sept. 27 in Florida's Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane and was downgraded to a tropical storm the next morning.

VIDEO See the impact of Tropical Storm Helene. Photos used in the video are by OSV/Reuters and North Carolina DOT.

ATLANTA—As Tropical Storm Helene moved north from Florida, it downed trees, flooded neighborhoods and left communities dealing with destruction, power loss and lack of water.

From Savannah to Charlotte, North Carolina, the five dioceses of the Province of Atlanta each experienced some impact with several western North Carolina communities suffering devastating flooding. The Charlotte diocese had not heard from several communities by the Monday following the storm as many residents were without power, drinkable water, food and cell or internet service

In the Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina, some communities upstate reported damage to churches and schools.

As of Sept. 30, many communities in the Diocese of Savannah including Augusta, Statesboro and Valdosta were experiencing power outages. Former President Donald Trump visited Valdosta Sept. 30 to bring supplies.

In a Facebook post, St. Matthew Church and Newman Center in Statesboro offered its parish hall for those needing to recharge phones, cool down or refill on water. Newman Center students cleaned up tree limbs and debris from the church grounds ahead of a previously scheduled funeral.

In the Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina, Catholic Charities spent the weekend assessing damage, with a team spanning out across communities on Sept. 30.

Bishop Luis Zarama of Raleigh released a statement of encouragement to all affected.

“In our diocese, we are well aware of the impact of devastating storms. Because of that experience, we know the help and love extended to neighbors in these times of need is especially welcomed,” he said.

Bishop Zarama offered prayers for all first responders and those assisting in relief efforts, and said the diocese has connected with several support agencies in the state.

“Let us move forward with willing hands and open hearts as we recover from this storm and assist our brothers and sisters who are in need,” he said.

In Atlanta, some neighborhoods experienced downed trees and flooding. A large tree significantly damaged the home of Deacon Tom McGivney, who serves St. Thomas the Aquinas Church in Alpharetta.

Deacon McGivney said the tree that fell on their home was a 125-feet tall red oak. The tree weighed an estimated 135,000 pounds. He and his wife were not injured, but the house is not habitable.

McGivney said they are overwhelmed, working each day at the house for hours to pack up everything, and mitigate the mold. “Regular life seems like a distant memory,” said the deacon. “We are grateful that we didn’t get hurt.”

How to help

Catholic Charities USA is the official relief agency of the church. CCUSA provides both critical, immediate aid and long-term support to rebuild communities devastated by natural and human-made disasters. In 2022, the Catholic Charities network responded to 59 new disasters—in addition to 30 ongoing recovery efforts from the prior year—supplying water, food and diapers, temporary housing and emergency funding.

The agency’s Disaster Response Team joins local staff members to mobilize quickly when disaster strikes. In addition to supplies, they assist residents with disaster aid applications.

To support Catholic Charities in its work, visit https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org and scroll to Hurricane Helene Relief and then click the blue “Give Today” button. One-hundred percent of donations helps those affected by the disaster.