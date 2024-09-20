Middle schoolers embrace Gospel of Jesus at ‘Holy Fire’   

Photo by Terry Pickard Jessika An, center, of St. Stephen the Martyr Church in Lilburn, is moved by the music at “Holy Fire,” a Sept. 14 event for middle school youth. Also photographed is fellow group member Owen Kener, right, and behind Jessika is her brother, Alex An. Bishop John Tran spoke to the students at the event, held at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.

ATLANTA—Hundreds of middle school youth renewed their baptismal promises at “Holy Fire,” a Sept. 14 event featuring music, encouraging speakers, the sacrament of reconciliation and Mass.

Middle school youth from across the Archdiocese of Atlanta, and from as far away as the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee in Florida, attended Holy Fire at the Georgia State University Convocation Center. Some 400 students, joined by parish youth leaders, participated.

Hosted by the Office of Evangelization and Discipleship of the archdiocese, Holy Fire was sponsored by the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry, in partnership with Equipping the Saints (EQ Saints).

Robert Feduccia, vice president of EQ Saints and a retreat leader, said that “fire is an evocative Christian symbol that is open to interpretation, but it speaks to (the) power of God to consume us.”

In Hebrews, God is described as an “all-consuming fire,” and in 2 Timothy, St. Paul urges Timothy to “stir into flame the gift of God.”

Feduccia also shared that God revealed himself as a personal God who wanted to be in relationship with his people in the burning bush. John the Baptist speaks of Jesus baptizing in the Sprit and in fire, and at Pentecost, tongues of fire represent the Holy Spirit.

Bishop John N. Tran of Atlanta was the greeter as young peopled arrived at the convocation center. He also spoke to the students.

Father Tim Hepburn, pastor of St. Michael Church, Gainesville, celebrated Mass. During the Mass, the youth renewed their baptismal promises before a fire.

The event’s emcee was DJ Stael, and musician PJ Anderson and his band provided music along with singer Noelle Garcia. Catholic magician Giancarlo Bernini entertained the young people.

“Holy Fire” was part of the Eucharistic Revival in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The Missionaries of Charity, whose sisters undertake faith formation work in the archdiocese, also attended the Saturday event.