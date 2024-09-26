Hundreds mourn Christian Angulo following Apalachee High School shooting  

WINDER—Family, friends, classmates and teachers filled the pews at St. Matthew Church to attend the funeral of Christian Gabriel Angulo, a 14-year-old student who died in the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4.

About 600 mourners attended the Sept. 20 funeral Mass at the Winder parish, showing support for Christian’s parents, Ismael and Emma Angulo; his two sisters and extended family members.

Shirts that read “Apalachee Strong,” were worn by teachers and students. Family members wore shirts with Christian’s yearbook photo and the words, “Our angel in Heaven,” printed on the back.

The service was in English and Spanish and was celebrated by Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv.; Bishop John N. Tran, Father Gilbert Exumé, the church’s pastor; and Father Gerardo Ceballos-Gonzalez.

“Each and every person here today and beyond, knew and experienced the love that radiated Christian’s life,” Archbishop Hartmayer said in his homily. “Today, we remember Christian for who he was and the joy he brought to our lives.”

Archbishop Hartmayer said that “this tragedy was not God’s plan for Christian.”

Sadness filled the air as classmates shed tears, and teachers gave each other comforting hugs.

Archbishop Hartmayer talked about an interview that Christian’s mother, Emma Angulo, had with Univision, in which she recalled the hug her son gave her the night before the shooting.

“He gave his father and me a hug,” she said. “I will always carry that in my heart. I will always cherish the final, tight embrace he gave me the night before the shooting.”

At the visitation the night before the funeral, community members came to honor Christian and show support for his family. The vigil was held throughout the night.

Ministries and organizations cooked food for the mourners. Carniceria Potosina donated sweet bread, Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens cooked pupusas and parishioners brought tamales to share with the grieving.

The funeral was the last one for the four victims killed in the shooting at the high school.

Teachers Cristina Irimie, 53; Richard Aspinwall, 39; and student Mason Schermerhorn, 14, were the other victims. Nine others—a teacher and eight students—were injured.

Authorities charged Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School, with four counts of felony murder.

Archbishop Hartmayer reminded everyone at the service that Christian will be remembered and honored through the love he carried.

“Our focus is on the beams of love that shone from Christian’s all too short life,” he said. “Despite our sadness, we are invited to celebrate the love and tenderness, the kindness and compassion, the joy and the laughter that were so characteristic of Christian’s life.”

The archbishop also spoke about the hope that the shadow of death might be turned into the light of a new day.

“Love extends beyond the grave because it is eternal,” he shared. “It is love that unites heaven and earth this day, knowing that Christian is in the tender arms of the God who created him.”

The burial for Christian followed the Mass at the Hoschton City Cemetery.