Nigerian Igbo community meets archbishop

Members of the Nigerian Igbo Catholic Community of Atlanta met with Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., and invited him to worship with the community in the fall.

SMYRNA—On May 22, Father Paschal Amagba led a delegation of the Nigerian Igbo Catholic Community of Atlanta to visit Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv.

The delegates expressed their appreciation for his good works, discussed its relationship with the archdiocese and shared information about the community. The Nigerian Igbo Catholic Community is a group of Igbo-speaking parishioners from all different parishes in Atlanta. The community celebrates Mass every second Sunday of the month at St. Anthony of Padua Church, assisted by Claretian Father Amagba, the pastor at Corpus Christi Church in Stone Mountain.

Among the topics of conversation, the group shared its concerns with the archbishop about Father Amagba soon to be moving to Los Angeles to continue his pastoral work. In response, Archbishop Hartmayer told the NICCA members they would not be left without a shepherd. He encouraged the group to continue to worship God by promoting cultural diversity as God’s presence is everywhere.

The archbishop also extended a blessing to the delegation’s chairman, Colet Odenigbo, who could not join the meeting due to ill health.

The archbishop accepted an invitation to celebrate Mass with the community in September at St. Anthony of Padua.