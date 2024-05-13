Endowment Sunday set for May 19

ATLANTA—The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia announces that Sunday, May 19 is Endowment Sunday, offering parishioners across the Archdiocese of Atlanta the opportunity to learn how to support their parish or school’s endowment fund.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., approved Endowment Sunday. Some pastors may choose to do a second collection while others may focus solely on educating the parish community.

All parishes and schools have an established endowment fund. In 2008, the foundation’s board of directors expanded the organization’s scope beyond grants to include endowment funds for Catholic organizations.

Juliet Greco, vice president development and donor relations for the foundation, said 23 parishes have officially registered for the event. All parishes that register will be entered into a drawing for a $500 donation to their fund.

This is the second year for Endowment Sunday. Father Henry Atem, pastor of St. Lawrence Church found last year’s inaugural event to be helpful in raising awareness among parishioners about the church’s fund.

“Many of them did not know we had an endowment and how it works,” said Father Atem. “So I was able to explain to them the origin of our parish endowment and what we all can do to make sure that we continue to grow it for the long term viability of our church. This creation of awareness was our goal, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.”

Father Atem is a member of the foundation’s board of directors.

Parishes may still register and find tool kits by visiting https://cfnga.org/endowment-sunday. Resource materials are available in English and Spanish. Donors interested in giving may find a list of endowments at https://cfnga.org/give.