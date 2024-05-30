Billboard spreads Respect Life Message

The Knights of Columbus Council #14425 of St. Anna Church earned a state award. At the ceremony, from left, Grand Knight Hayne Palmer, Knights of Columbus Council #14425; TJ McCaustland, state deputy, Georgia Knights of Columbus; and Deputy Grand Knight Carlos Moreira, Knights of Columbus, Council #14425.

MONROE–Columbus Council #14425 at St. Anna Church earned the Faith in Action Life Award at the Georgia Knights of Columbus Convention.

The council members displayed a pro-life message on a highway billboard. The project featured a billboard seen from Highway 78 between Atlanta and Athens. The sign displayed the message: “Mom, my heart is beating—choose life!”

The original plan was to have the billboards visible for three months. However, Council 14425 had so much support from

parishioners and the community that it ran for 12 months.

There are currently seven similar billboards around Georgia. In the future, the council plans to have billboards for life displayed in May and October.