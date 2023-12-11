Archbishop Hartmayer extends Chanukah greetings

ATLANTA—On Dec. 11, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., extended his Chanukah greetings to the Jewish community of Atlanta:

“My Dear Friends in the Jewish Faith:

As a spiritual son of St. Francis of Assisi, I greet you with his words, Pax et Bonum! Peace and All Good!

On behalf of my auxiliary bishops, the clergy and laity of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, I wish the Jewish community my prayerful good wishes and greetings as you celebrate Chanukah.

In this time of great turmoil and uncertainty throughout the world, the Chanukah menorah reminds us of the victory of light over darkness. In the words of St. Francis of Assisi: ‘All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle!’

May the light, which comes from the menorah, bring you a renewed sense of peace and freedom.

I look forward to being with you at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Atlanta on Wednesday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. for our Service of Peace. Thank you for accepting my invitation.

Shalom! Sincerely yours,

Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta”