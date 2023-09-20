Two archdiocesan schools earn national Blue Ribbon recognition 

Photo Courtesy Blessed Trinity High School Blessed Trinity High School's leadership, from left to right, Richard Barden, Michael Henry, Principal Cathy Lancaster, Chris Fason and Susan Dorner celebrate the Roswell school's second Blue Ribbon recognition Sept 19.

ATLANTA—Two schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta were recognized as national models of excellence.

Blessed Trinity High School and St. Jude the Apostle School were named 2023 National Blue Ribbon schools on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The two archdiocesan schools were among 353 educational institutions spotlighted nationally, including eight in Georgia.

The archdiocesan schools continue to be recognized as high achievers. The Roswell high school is receiving the “exemplary high-performing school” honor for the second time, while the grade school is a three-time award winner.

The award from the U.S. Department of Education recognizes outstanding academics. Both schools met the criteria for standout high performance, ranking in the top 15 percent in the country.

Dr. Diane Starkovich, superintendent of archdiocesan schools, said the recognition illustrates the efforts for ongoing continuous improvements across accreditation cycles.

“At a time when academic performance has declined across this country, our archdiocesan Catholic schools continue to perform at the highest level of achievement,” said Starkovich in an email. “Both school communities should be proud to have received this honor and we celebrate the achievements of their students, faculty, staff and administration. They are among the top 40 non-public schools across this country to be recognized this year.”

Serving nearly 1,000 students in grades 9-12 in Roswell, Blessed Trinity High School opened its doors in 2000. Its first award came in 2014.

St. Jude the Apostle School in Sandy Springs opened its doors in 1962 as a parish school. It has some 500 students in grades K-8. It earned national recognition in 2003 and 2014.

St. Jude the Apostle Principal Patty Childs shared the news on Facebook with the school community. “Not only test scores drive this recognition. School culture and philosophy, rigorous curriculum, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures and parent and community involvement are paramount to this achievement,” wrote Childs on the post.

In the Diocese of Savannah, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School also earned the recognition.

All Blue Ribbon schools will be honored in November in Washington, D.C.