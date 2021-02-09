Photo By Michael Alexander The six permanent diaconate ordination candidates and one transitional diaconate candidate kneel before the altar as Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., left, conducts the prayer of consecration. At the prayer’s conclusion, the men officially become deacons. The Feb. 6 rite of ordination to the diaconate took place at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

New deacons called to draw believers together By ANDREW NELSON, Staff Writer | Published February 9, 2021

ATLANTA–Seven men were ordained Feb. 6 to serve the community in the Archdiocese of Atlanta as deacons.

Six of the men will serve in ministries as permanent deacons. One will serve as deacon as a transition to the priesthood in 2022.

Calling the candidates “dear sons,” Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., ordained the men with the ancient tradition of laying on of hands and praying over them.

In his homily, the archbishop said the ministry is as needed today as it was during the times of the Apostles, drawing believers together and serving people who live on the margins of society.

“The busyness of our society often propels us toward basic insensitivity and exclusion. This too often leads to our own adoption of a passive attitude, where people become simply problems,” he said. “Jesus will use your diaconal ministry to prevent the church from abandoning people because they are misunderstood by us, as problems that are too difficult for us to resolve, and so we walk away.”

The newly ordained put on the deacon’s stole for the first time. During the ordination, the men received a book of the Gospels from the archbishop with the instruction: “Believe what you read, teach what you believe, and practice what you teach.”

The newly ordained are Deacon Orlando Caicedo Mora, to serve at Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta; Deacon John Campbell, to serve at Good Shepherd Church, Cumming; Deacon Henry Obilo Ohaya, to serve at St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro; Deacon David Stenzel, to serve at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Atlanta; Carl Antonius Taylor, to serve at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Douglasville, and Christopher George Waken, to serve at Mary Our Queen, Peachtree Corners. Rev. Mr. Avery Daniel, the transitional deacon, will serve at St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell.

The ordination at the Cathedral of Christ the King took place with the safety guidelines required in the pandemic, including masked attendees and physical distancing. The Mass was livestreamed.

Serving as deacons requires the men to walk alongside people viewed by some as undesirable, not treating them at an arm’s length, the archbishop said.

“You are to carry to those on the periphery of society the Father’s infinite and unconditional love. You are to become poor with the poor, you are to suffer with those who suffer. You are to enter into the hopelessness of the desperate, in order to convince them that nothing can ever come between us and the love of Jesus Christ.”

Believers also have their stories of faith, and deacons help connect those experiences with the message of Jesus, said Archbishop Hartmayer.

“You are called to proclaim the Gospel and help people hear the story as their own. Use the particular gifts God has given you to connect life to faith, make their faith real in their everyday life because they exercise faith all the time, but they may not recognize it as faith, or an expression of faith,” he said.

Along with the archbishop, Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Deacon Dennis Dorner, the archdiocesan chancellor, and a small number of priests and deacons attended the Mass.