St. Pius X cruises to an easy win over Chamblee Charter

Photo By Michael Alexander In the third quarter, St. Pius X sophomore guard Kelly Stephenson drives to the basket for two of her 10 points during the Jan. 15 home game against Chamblee Charter High School. St. Pius X extended its record to 12-1 after the 52-12 victory over Chamblee.

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—After a 10-game winning streak was snapped, following a home-game loss to SW DeKalb High School, the St. Pius X High School girls basketball team has achieved back-to-back home wins against Lithonia High School and Chamblee Charter High School, respectively. In the Jan. 15 game, St. Pius X defeated Chamblee 52-12.

St. Pius X junior Kate McBride led the team with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Kelly Stephenson also had 10 points, 5 steals and 3 assists.

In the last two games St. Pius X has outscored its opponents 107-19.

When facing a team that doesn’t pose a real challenge or threat, St. Pius X head coach Kyle Snipes said, “We prepare for each game the same, regardless of opponent, so we try to create a mindset that each game is a ‘big game’ and that we need to play to the level we expect to play. We are also trying to work on execution on both ends (of the court) so that when we get into a game with a more stout opponent than others, we have executed at a high level.”

St. Pius X travels to Decatur to take on their most difficult region adversary, SW DeKalb, again on Feb. 5. St. Pius X (12-1) has four more games before that rematch. First up is an away game in Lithonia to face Martin Luther King Jr. High School Jan. 22.

Basketball Scores (Jan. 15 – Jan. 16)

BOYS

Blessed Trinity 73, Cartersville 67

Blessed Trinity 67, West Forsyth 55

Creekside Christian 80, Cristo Rey Atlanta 61

Stephenson 62, Marist School 53

Monsignor Donovan 56, Briarwood Academy 53

Monsignor Donovan 72, Edmund Burke Academy 65

Greenforest 96, Our Lady of Mercy 54

Whitefield Academy 46, Our Lady of Mercy 45

North Gwinnett 65, St. Pius X 60

GIRLS

Blessed Trinity 47, Cartersville 34

Forsyth Central 70, Blessed Trinity 44

Marist School 50, Denmark 35