Atlanta
St. Pius X cruises to an easy win over Chamblee Charter
By MICHAEL ALEXANDER | Published January 21, 2021
ATLANTA—After a 10-game winning streak was snapped, following a home-game loss to SW DeKalb High School, the St. Pius X High School girls basketball team has achieved back-to-back home wins against Lithonia High School and Chamblee Charter High School, respectively. In the Jan. 15 game, St. Pius X defeated Chamblee 52-12.
St. Pius X junior Kate McBride led the team with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Kelly Stephenson also had 10 points, 5 steals and 3 assists.
In the last two games St. Pius X has outscored its opponents 107-19.
When facing a team that doesn’t pose a real challenge or threat, St. Pius X head coach Kyle Snipes said, “We prepare for each game the same, regardless of opponent, so we try to create a mindset that each game is a ‘big game’ and that we need to play to the level we expect to play. We are also trying to work on execution on both ends (of the court) so that when we get into a game with a more stout opponent than others, we have executed at a high level.”
St. Pius X travels to Decatur to take on their most difficult region adversary, SW DeKalb, again on Feb. 5. St. Pius X (12-1) has four more games before that rematch. First up is an away game in Lithonia to face Martin Luther King Jr. High School Jan. 22.
Basketball Scores (Jan. 15 – Jan. 16)
BOYS
Blessed Trinity 73, Cartersville 67
Blessed Trinity 67, West Forsyth 55
Creekside Christian 80, Cristo Rey Atlanta 61
Stephenson 62, Marist School 53
Monsignor Donovan 56, Briarwood Academy 53
Monsignor Donovan 72, Edmund Burke Academy 65
Greenforest 96, Our Lady of Mercy 54
Whitefield Academy 46, Our Lady of Mercy 45
North Gwinnett 65, St. Pius X 60
GIRLS
Blessed Trinity 47, Cartersville 34
Forsyth Central 70, Blessed Trinity 44
Marist School 50, Denmark 35