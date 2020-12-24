Readers invited to rate top stories of 2020

Facebook

ATLANTA—As Christmas leads into a new year, we begin to reflect on the goodness and challenges of 2020.

While this year brought shelter-in-place orders that shut down parishes due to the coronavirus pandemic, it also brought a new leader, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv. These are just two of many stories that reflect a year of joy and trials in the Archdiocese of Atlanta and the church around the world.

Georgia Bulletin readers are invited to select their top five favorite stories from 2020. The deadline for selection will be New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

The winners will be listed in the first issue of the new year, Jan. 7, as part of the paper’s Year in Review coverage.

To vote for your favorite stories, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/GBtop52020. If you do not see one of your favorites listed, an option exists for adding one. Links to read the nominated stories are also available on the Survey Monkey page.