Memorial Garden, columbarium at Johns Creek parish a place for prayer







An overhead view of the St. Brigid Church Columbarium and Memorial Garden can be seen from a landing at the church’s sanctuary level. The grounds were designed by Atlanta-based landscape and planning architecture firm, HGOR, and the columbarium was built by Lovvorn Construction. The columbarium was completed and blessed by Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory in 2016. At full capacity, it will be able to hold 952 cremated human remains. Photo By Michael Alexander

JOHNS CREEK—A quiet and prayerful memorial garden and columbarium sits right outside the adoration chapel at St. Brigid Church.

Blessed by Cardinal-designate Wilton Gregory in August 2016, then Archbishop of Atlanta, the memorial garden and columbarium at the church in Johns Creek is a sacred resting place for cremated remains. The garden includes green space, fountains and benches for visitors to sit and pray. Columbarium niches are open to all Catholics.

A study done at the parish for interest resulted in construction in a columbarium with 952 available spaces. The grounds were designed by Atlanta-based landscape and planning architecture firm, HGOR, and the columbarium was built by Lovvorn Construction. More than 40% of spaces have already been sold.

There are currently over 140 occupants, many of whom died prior to the columbarium being built, said John Revell, parishioner and chief operating officer of the Johns Creek parish. He helps families transition their loved ones’ remains to the columbarium.

The garden is open 24 hours a day to visitors. It is well lit at night and has multiple security features. Family and friends are welcome to leave flowers and mementos to celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

Single or double spaces include the urn, engraved faceplate, perpetual care fund and all costs associated with the columbarium.

Prayer for the Dead

In your hands, O Lord,

we humbly entrust our brothers and sisters.

In this life you embraced them with your tender love;

deliver them now from every evil

and bid them eternal rest.

The old order has passed away:

welcome them into paradise,

where there will be no sorrow, no weeping or pain,

but fullness of peace and joy

with your Son and the Holy Spirit

forever and ever.

Amen.

-From the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops