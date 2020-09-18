Fransalian priest, who served in Atlanta, dies August 18

Facebook

DEVIZES, England—Father Martin Griffin, MSFS, died on Aug. 18. A priest of the Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales his service included time working in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Father Griffin was born in 1938, and he first pursued a professional career in nursing. Joining the Fransalian community in 1972, he was ordained in 1976 and began his more than 40 years of priestly service.

Early assignments led to his appointment as pastor of St. Patrick Church in Norcross. Many parishioners recall his time there in the 1980s, his professionalism, engaging manner and superb wit and sense of humor.

After completing his assignment in Norcross, Father Griffin returned to England, where he served as provincial of the English Fransalian Province for nine years and worked in many parishes served by the Fransalians.

A funeral Mass was held Sept. 1 at the Church of Our Lady, the Immaculate Conception, in Devizes, England, with celebrant Bishop Declan Lang. Burial followed in the adjoining churchyard.