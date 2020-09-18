Deacon Jim Stone dies September 6

Facebook

SUWANEE—Deacon James Edwin Stone of Suwanee died Sunday, Sept. 6 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old.

Deacon Stone was born Nov. 16, 1949 in Cedartown to the late Clyde Stone and the late Margie Fry Bollen.

He retired after 25 years in the diaconate for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, serving at Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners. Above all, he cherished his faith. The times dearest to him were the days spent with his wife and children. He loved college football, most especially the Georgia Bulldogs.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Stone; sons, James E. “Chip” Stone and his wife Alison; and John Bradly Stone; brother, Randall Stone and his wife Carolyn; sister, Beverly Goss; step-brother, Greg Bollen; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Father David Dye celebrated a funeral Mass on Sept. 11 at St. Benedict Church. Father Kevin Baldwin, concelebrated, assisted by Deacon Bill Boyd. Burial followed at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs.

Donations may be made to Pinecrest Academy, 955 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, GA 30041 in loving memory of “James Edwin Stone.”