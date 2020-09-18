Bishop Shlesinger to open series on Catholic social teaching

CNS photo/Vatican Media Pope Francis greets Auxiliary Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III of Atlanta during a meeting with U.S. bishops from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina at the Vatican Feb. 13. The bishops were making their "ad limina" visits to the Vatican to report on the status of their dioceses to the pope and Vatican officials.

TO ATTEND: To attend the Sept. 24 event, go to transfiguration.com/get-involved/ministries/catholic-social-teaching/ and RSVP. Proof of registration will be required to attend.

MARIETTA—Transfiguration Church will welcome Bishop Bernard Shlesinger to open a new season of Catholic social teaching presentations. The kick-off event on Thursday, Sept. 24 will begin a series of topics stemming from current events as related to the tenets of Catholic social teaching.

Catholic social teaching is a central and essential element of the faith. The themes of Catholic social teaching are built on the premise that everyone is a child of God and deserves respect and dignity. All Catholics are asked to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ and in so doing, reflect the themes of Catholic social teaching on how to interact with each other, society and the world.

The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Transfiguration Church, located at 1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta.

Bishop Shlesinger will reflect upon topics of Catholic social teaching and how germane they are today. He will share with the audience his personal visit with Pope Francis in February during an ad limina pilgrimage and how the interaction impacted him. The bishop will also share thoughts on recent events surrounding the interactions between law enforcement and citizens.

The program format will entertain questions and answers after the bishop’s remarks. Attendees will be required to register online, to practice social distancing and to wear masks in keeping with the COVID safety guidelines of the archdiocese.

Transfiguration’s series will be presented in a hybrid method of video, online and in-person events. The bishop’s presentation will be available via livestream on the parish website.

More information on future events is available at transfiguration.com.