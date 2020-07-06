Sister Carmen Gordillo dies May 29

Facebook

ROME—Sister Carmen Gordillo died Friday, May 29 in Atlanta. She was 49 years old.

Sister Carmen was a member of the Order of Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Huamantla, Mexico. At the time of her death, she was the Hispanic ministry coordinator and pastoral assistant at St. Mary’s Church, Rome. Prior to her assignment in Rome, she was a pastoral assistant and Hispanic ministry associate at parishes in Atlanta, Jonesboro, Calhoun and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Sister Carmen was born in Chiapas, Mexico to Moises and Angela Gordillo in 1970. She is survived by three sisters, three brothers and several nephews and nieces.

Sister Carmen had a degree in early childhood education from the Yermo y Parres College in Puebla, Mexico and had been an elementary school teacher and school principal prior to becoming a religious sister. She was a graduate of several theological programs in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

A very spiritual woman of strong faith, Sister Carmen’s favorite Bible verse was Jeremiah 31:3—”I have loved thee with an everlasting love.”

A visitation was held June 1 at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home in Rome. The burial was in Mexico.