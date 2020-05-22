Atlanta Archbishop announces priest assignments

Facebook

SMYRNA—Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., conveys the following priest assignments, effective July 1.

Pastors / Administrators

Father Vincent Sullivan is appointed parochial administrator of Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia.

Father Thanh Liem Nguyen is appointed pastor of St. James Church, Madison.

Father Luis Efrain Alvarez is appointed parochial administrator of St. Helena Church, Clayton.

Father Pedro Poloche is appointed pastor of Our Lady of La Salette Church, Canton.

Father Brian Bufford is appointed parochial administrator of St. Gerard Majella Church, Fort Oglethorpe.

Father Thomas Zahuta is appointed parochial administrator of St. Peter the Rock Church, Thomaston.

Father William Canales is appointed director of the Mission of Cristo Rey with priestly ministry and residence at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

Father Randall Mattox is appointed pastor of St. George Church, Newnan.

Father Gaurav Manu Shroff is appointed parochial administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton.

Father Mark Starr is appointed administrator of St. John Paul II Mission, Gainesville.

Father Mark Thomas is appointed parochial administrator of Our Lady of the Mount, Lookout Mountain, and St. Katharine Drexel Mission, Trenton.

Father Mario Lopez is appointed pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Blairsville.

Father John T. Howren is appointed pastor of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Atlanta.

Father Henry Atem is appointed pastor of St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville.

Father Timothy Nadolski is appointed parochial administrator of St. Clare of Assisi Church, Acworth.

Father Michael Silloway is appointed pastor of Christ Our King and Savior Church, Greensboro.

Father Thang (Henry) M. Pham is appointed pastor of St. Mary Church, Toccoa.

Father Matt Dalrymple is appointed pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Dahlonega.

Father Paul Moreau, administrator of St. Catherine Laboure Church, Jefferson, is appointed pastor of St. Catherine Laboure. Father Moreau also remains pastor of St. Joseph Church, Athens.

Parochial Vicars

Father William Williams is appointed parochial vicar at Transfiguration Church, Marietta.

Father Jorge Carranza is appointed parochial vicar at St. Patrick Church, Norcross.

Father Nicholas Azar is appointed parochial vicar at St. John the Evangelist Church, Hapeville.

Father Balappa Selvaraj is appointed parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, Athens and St. Catherine Laboure Church, Jefferson.

Father Bradley Starr is appointed parochial vicar at Good Shepherd Church, Cumming.

Father Fausto Marquez is appointed parochial vicar at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock.

Father Roberto Suarez is appointed parochial vicar at St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville.

Father Tan Robert Pham is appointed parochial vicar at Our Lady of Vietnam Church, Riverdale.

Father Augustine Hoa T. Tran is appointed parochial vicar at St. Monica Church, Duluth.

Father Juan Carlos Cifuentes is appointed parochial vicar at St. Michael Church, Gainesville. Father John Philip Knight is appointed parochial vicar at St. John Vianney Church, Lithia Springs.

Deacon Cristian Cossio, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar at St. Theresa Church, Douglasville.

Deacon Miller Gomez, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Church, Flowery Branch.

Deacon Paul Porter, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar at St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell.

Campus Ministry

Father Fred Wendel is appointed director of the Catholic Center at the University of Georgia in Athens.

Father Brian McNavish is appointed assistant director of the Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, Athens.

Father Branson Hipp is appointed director of the Catholic Center at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta.

Other Announcements

Father Gerardo Ceballos is appointed priest secretary to the archbishop, master of liturgical ceremonies and assistant director of vocations.

Father Victor Reyes is granted a six-month sabbatical.

Father JohnPaul Ezeonyido is granted a six-month sabbatical.

Father Richard Wise retires as administrator of St. Gerard Majella Church, Fort Oglethorpe, and remains in residence there.

Msgr. Edward Thein retires as pastor of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Atlanta.

Father Thomas Shuler retires as pastor of Our Lady of the Mount, Lookout Mountain.

Msgr. James Schillinger serves as coordinator for the Office of Ongoing Formation. He will move to Transfiguration Church, Marietta—a change in residence from Prince of Peace Church.