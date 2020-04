Women and Youth of the Year honorees named

Facebook

Twitter

Youth of the Year

The AACCW Youth of the Year honorees and the parishes they represent are: Elena Maria Acosta, St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs; Veronica Aguirre, St. Thomas the Apostle Church Smyrna; Jacquelyn Anderson, St. Andrew Church, Roswell; Sydney Bethay, Transfiguration Church, Marietta; Daniela Carrera, St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro; Joseph Castro, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta; Amelia Davis, Christ Our Hope Church Lithonia; William Anthony Dodd, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Dallas; Alyson Espinoza, St. Augustine Church, Covington; Delaney Faas, St. James the Apostle Church, McDonough; Paige Farrell, Holy Family Church, Marietta; Isaiah Fernandez, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta; Patrick Flynn, All Saints Church, Dunwoody; Joshua Fuller, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Atlanta; Grace Gant, Good Shepherd Church, Cumming; Brianna Garcia, St. Joseph Church, Marietta; Gabrielle Hall, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur; Misael Mata Hernandez, Mission de Divino Nino Jesus, Duluth; Lidia Herrera, Our Lady of LaSalette Church, Canton; Kaya Iiustrisimo, St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek; Emily Koschella, St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Snellville; Breanna Kozusko, St. Gabriel Church, Fayetteville; Daniela Linares, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Hartwell; Aaliyah Lopez, St. Matthew Church, Winder; Brigid Lowery, Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville; Octavia Darlane Lydie, St. Mary Church, Toccoa; Fionna Magee, St. Mary Magdalene Church, Newnan; Ezequiel Mendoza, St. Pius X Church, Conyers; Allison Middendorf, St. Ann Church, Marietta; Diana Bencomo Miralles, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Atlanta; Jacob Nelson, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton; Kristy Nguyen, Our Lady of Vietnam Church, Riverdale; Naluchi Okonkwo, St. John Vianney Church, Lithia Springs; Albert Ontivelos Jr., Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Atlanta; Precious Orji, Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain; Anne Marie Outman, St. Peter Church, LaGrange; Mia Paris, St. Catherine Laboure Church, Jefferson; Minyoung Ra, St. Andrew Kim Korean Church, Duluth; Nicholas Reyes, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, Douglasville; David Rivera, Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper; Erin Rowland, St. Marguerite D’Youville Church, Lawrenceville; Annamarie Scavelli, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock; Sebastian Segura, St. Bernadette Church, Cedartown; Julia Shalhoub, St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell; William Simmons, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville; Ana Soriano, Holy Cross Church, Atlanta; Daniela Sotelo, St. Peter the Rock Church, The Rock; Alessandra Tatoy; St. Brendan the Navigator Church, Cumming; Joaquin Taylor, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Atlanta; Kate McLaurin Thomas, Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners; Dean Wangenhein, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta ; and Robert Jared Williams, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Atlanta.

Women of the Year

The AACCW honored these women during the annual recognition day program: Marie Allen, St. John the Evangelist Church, Hapeville; Suzanne Anthony, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta; Pam Beason, Holy Cross Church, Atlanta; Linda Berkowitz, St. James the Apostle Church, McDonough; MaryLou Bishop, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Dallas; Amy Bobenhausen, St. Paul the Apostle Church, Cleveland; Ellen Brown, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock; Emily Brunone, Transfiguration Church, Marietta; Toni Bryant, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta; Linda Cifreo, St. Mary Mission, Hartwell; Christina Cranmer, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta; Lori Crunk, St. Jude the Apostle Church, Atlanta; Concepcion Medina Cruz, Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain; Barbara De Haan, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, Douglasville; Susan Deutsch, St. Joseph Church, Athens; Charlene Dougal, St. Brendan the Navigator Church, Cumming; Phyllis Edwards-Daniel, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur; Kathleen Evers, St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Warm Springs; LaVeta Faber, St. Gabriel Church, Fayetteville; Sheri Fava, St. Gerard Majella Church, Fort Oglethorpe; Cappy Foley, St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek; Priscila Forde, St. Patrick Church, Norcross; Amy Friedman, St. Catherine LaBoure Church, Jefferson; Rosa Fuentes, St. Marguerite D’Youville Church, Lawrenceville; Carol Ann Grealish, St. Matthew Church, Winder; Pearl Gresham, Most Blessed Sacrament Church; Atlanta,Jillian Guidry, Our Lady of LaSalette Church, Canton; Laura Guzman, St. Bernadette Church, Cedartown; Young Sook Hahn, St. Andrew Kim Korean Church, Duluth; Deborah Harrison, Mother of God Ukrainian Church, Conyers; Kim Patton Johnson, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Atlanta; Shannon Jones, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Hartwell; Elizabeth (Beth) Kosbab, St. Ann, Marietta; Cynthia Li, St. Mary Church, Toccoa; Shannon Lowery, Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville; Deenie McKeever, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville; Lidia Montellano, St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro; Adriana Muñoz, St. Peter Church, LaGrange; Jennifer Murphy, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta; Diane Neely, St. Mary Magdalene Church, Newnan; Anthonia Okonkwo, St. John Vianney Church, Lithia Springs; Maria Monica Ortegon, Mission de Divino Nino Jesus, Duluth; Helene Pallay, St. Augustine Church, Covington; Patty Pitstick, St. George Church, Newnan; Mia Pond, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Atlanta; Bernadette Porche, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Atlanta; Barbara Roberts, St. Pius X Church, Conyers; Sandra Rohling, St. Peter the Rock Church, The Rock; Miriam Schaefer, St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville; Amy Schmalen, St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Dahlonega; Bridget Scott, Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper; Patricia Ann Scotto, St. Joseph Church, Marietta; Teresa Serrato, Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia; Cecelia Shannon, St. Thomas More Church, Decatur; Linda Spudic, St. Andrew Church, Roswell; Pam Stratton, St. James Church, Madison; Mary Lou Trammel, St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Snellville; Martina Trejo, Good Shepherd Church, Cumming; Eileen Tucker, Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners; and Ana Valenzuela, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton.