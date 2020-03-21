Roswell Catholic schools notify communities of a positive COVID-19 case 

Facebook

ROSWELL–Administrators at Queen of Angels School and Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell notified their respective communities on March 18 and 19 of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis for an elementary school staff member.

The employee is hospitalized but improving and is expected to be released in the next two days.

Queen of Angels’ principal, Dr. Jamie Arthur, notified parents, faculty, staff and community members late Wednesday, March 18 after learning of the positive case. President Brian Marks of Blessed Trinity, which has a campus adjoining Queen of Angels, notified the high school community Thursday, March 19.

Arthur consulted Fulton County and state public health officials. As archdiocesan schools, both schools were closed to students after Friday, March 13 as a precaution over the spread of coronavirus. Arthur asked staff members, who were working remotely already, to not return to campus.

“Please join me in prayer for all those suffering from this virus and all those at risk,” said Arthur.

Since January, the school has been using a specialized machine that atomizes cleaning solution.

Marks prayed for a “full and fast recovery” for the staff member. He also closed the Blessed Trinity campus until further notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus to self-quarantine for 14 days. Anyone who develops symptoms such as fever, cough, or trouble breathing, should call a doctor immediately and get advice on next steps. More information may be found at cdc.gov by clicking on the “Learn More About COVID-19” tab.