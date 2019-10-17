Parish, school fall festivals celebrate the season

Photo By Michael Alexander Several churches around the Archdiocese of Atlanta will host fall festivals during October. Some parishes like St. Paul the Apostle Church, Cleveland, above, held festivals the first weekend of the month.

ATLANTA—Parishes and schools in the Atlanta Archdiocese host fall festival celebrations throughout the season.

These events encourage fellowship and family fun through fundraisers and events, which include fall fests, bake sales, arts and crafts shows and other related events.

Please see the following for a list of upcoming events. Updates will be posted.

Good Shepherd Church

Trunk or Treat will be at Good Shepherd Church on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1-3 p.m. The church is located at 3740 Holtzclaw Road, Cumming. If you would like to decorate your trunk for the event, please arrive between 12-12:45 p.m. with candy to distribute. This event is sponsored by Life Teen youth ministry, with all proceeds benefiting summer missions. Contact Michael Gagnon at mgagnon@gsrcc.net to reserve a trunk spot.

St. Philip Benizi Church

A craft show will be Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Philip Benizi Church, 591 Flint River Road, Jonesboro. This is a great opportunity to get special gifts for family and friends. There will also be a raffle of a beautiful handmade queen size quilt. Contact the church office at 770-478-0178 or visit stphilipbenizi.org.

St. Clare of Assisi Church

The annual Fall Festival will be Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The church address is 6301 Cedarcrest Road, Acworth. There will be food, fun and a trunk-or-treat. For more information, call 770-485-0825 or visit stclarecc.org.

St. George Church

Trunk or Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m. in the church parking lot at St. George, 771 Roscoe Road, Newnan. Volunteers will decorate their car trunks for trick-or-treaters. Contact Martha Vahanian at 770-683-8979 for more information.

St. Benedict Church

The 16th annual Holiday Bazaar offers two days of shopping for beautiful and unique items for everyone on your Christmas list. St. Benedict Church, located at 11045 Parsons Road in Johns Creek, hosts the event. A pre-sale wine and cheese party will be Friday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. The bazaar will continue on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Donations of $5 will be accepted for a raffle ticket. For more information, call 770-442-5903 or visit stbenedict.net.

St. Brendan Preschool

The Fall Market will be Sunday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the social hall at St. Brendan the Navigator Church, 4633 Shiloh Road, Cumming. Come and enjoy coffee and shop for handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, artwork, holiday décor and more. Call the church office at 770-205-7969 or visit stbrendansatl.com.

St. Ann Church

The Apple Annie Arts and Crafts Show takes place in late fall and offers fairgoers a chance to find unique Christmas gifts. The show hours are Friday, Dec. 6; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Ann Church, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta. Artists will display handmade items, such as jewelry, paintings, stained glass and more. St. Ann Preschool will sell baked goods and the Apple Annie Café will sell soup, sandwiches and beverages. Admission is $3 per person ages 13 and older. Proceeds will support local charities. Contact the church office at 770-552-6400 for details.