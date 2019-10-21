Cenacle Sister Barbara J. Young dies October 17

Facebook

HOSCHTON—Sister Barbara Joan Young, RC, a longtime spiritual director and retreat leader, died Thursday, Oct. 17. She was 87 years old.

Sister Barbara was born on July 15, 1932 in Natick, Massachusetts. Following a successful career in finances, she entered the Congregation of Our Lady of the Retreat in the Cenacle in 1962.

Sister Barbara has a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in religious studies from Windsor University in Canada. She was a spiritual director, retreat director and facilitator of related spiritual programs. For several years, she was formation director for her Congregation in the United States. At the time of her death, she was adjunct lecturer in Spring Hill College’s Certificate in Spiritual Direction program at Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, Atlanta. Her special interests were prayer, spirituality, Scripture, Catholics Returning Home and adult faith formation.

The Cenacle Sisters have been ministering in Georgia since November 1992 and carry the mission of their congregation to urban and rural counties throughout North Georgia. They serve as spiritual directors and facilitate faith formation programs in parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Atlanta and in their home.

Sister Barbara will be remembered as a compassionate, gentle, prayerful and fun-loving woman. She was a loyal fan of Braves’ baseball from the days the team was in Boston.

Sister Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Catherine (Degnan) Young; her brother, Charles and sister-in-law, Lorine (Russo) Young.

The visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Flanagan Funeral Home, 4400 S. Lee St. in Buford. The Mass of Resurrection will be on Friday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 6439 Spout Springs Rd. in Flowery Branch.

Interment will be in the Cenacle Sisters’ cemetery, Ronkonkoma, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cenacle Sisters’ Ministry Fund by visiting www.cenaclesisters.org.