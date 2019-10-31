Blessed Trinity confers Athletic Hall of Fame status to former student athletes

Photo Courtesy of Blessed Trinity High School (L-r) Blessed Trinity High School president Brian Marks joins 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Sam Burkhalter, former head football coach and athletic director Ricky Turner, former head golf coach and assistant principal Michael Henry, inductees Ashley Barbee and Matt Skole and head baseball coach Andy Harlin for a post induction ceremony photograph.

Facebook

Twitter

ROSWELL—Blessed Trinity High School held its fifth annual Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 11. Joining 11 other alumni previously inducted, the 2019 inductees include Ashley Barbee (Class of 2006), Matt Skole (Class of 2008) and Sam Burkhalter (Class of 2009).

Barbee was a four-year letter recipient in girls golf. She was a member of the 2003 state championship girls golf team, the first state championship team in school history. Barbee won another golf championship in 2004 and accumulated three region championships during her high school career.

Following high school, Barbee attended Elon University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in strategic/corporate communications and a minor in business. Barbee currently works at the Coca-Cola Company with the Global Sports and Entertainment Partnership Team.

Skole was a member of the first state championship baseball team in 2006. During his career, Skole was named the 2008 Hitter of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 2008 Fulton County Player of the Year and still holds the single-season record for home runs with 16.

After high school, Skole attended Georgia Tech on a baseball scholarship. He was a first-team All-American in 2009 and was a captain and All-ACC selection in 2010. Skole hit 47 home runs in college and was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2011. In 2012, Skole was named the Minor League Player of the Year. He made his Major League Baseball debut with the Chicago White Sox on May 28, 2018 and is currently a member of the White Sox organization.

He and his fiancée, Madison Clark, were married in Atlanta Oct. 26.

Burkhalter was a four-year starter on the football team and helped lead the Titans to their first region championship in 2005. He was a pre-season All-State selection in 2008 and was named Back of the Week after a 200-rushing-yard performance against Buford.

Burkhalter was voted first-team All-County in 2007 and 2008. He had the honor of playing in the GACA All-Star football game. During his career, he rushed for 3,716 yards and scored 45 touchdowns, both of which rank third in Titans football history. Burkhalter also had a personal streak of 478 carries without a fumble.

In addition to football, Burkhalter ran on the track and field team, and he still holds the school records in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

Following high school, Burkhalter played football at Georgia State University. He owns and operates a private training studio, Stax Elite Training, in Johns Creek.

Sam and his wife, Lauren, have been married since 2017.