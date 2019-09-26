Three archdiocesan schools win Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Awards

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos at 1 p.m. today recognized 362 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta proudly announces three schools recognized today—Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Atlanta, Our Lady of the Assumption School in Atlanta, and Queen of Angels School in Roswell. All three schools were recognized as exemplary high performing schools due to the high performance of students on the nationally normed Iowa Assessments.

“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”

Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Dr. Diane Starkovich, stated “We are very proud to have three of our archdiocesan grade schools recognized for outstanding student achievement. Each of these schools has been previously recognized as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. Receiving a second Blue Ribbon School award affirms the ongoing pursuit of excellence found in our schools. The Archdiocese of Atlanta is proud that 75% of our schools have achieved this coveted National Blue Ribbon School award.”