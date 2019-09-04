Cardinal DiNardo urges prayers, support for Hurricane Dorian victims

CNS photo/Terran Knowles, Our News Bahamas via Reuters An aerial taken Sept. 3, shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas in this still image from video obtained via social media. During Pope Francis' Sept. 4 flight to Maputo, Mozambique, the pontiff asked journalists to pray for victims of Hurricane Dorian, especially in the Bahamas.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston and president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued the following statement Sept. 4 regarding Hurricane Dorian that left seven people dead in the Bahamas:

“As we continue to be vigilant for the effects of Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the U.S. coast, we are extremely mindful of the dire need faced by the community in the Bahamas so devastated by this catastrophic storm. We pray for all affected and invite Catholics and all people of goodwill to donate to Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA.”

Catholic Relief Services (CRS)—along with local partners—is working quickly to assess immediate needs in the Bahamas. Donations help bring relief, in the form of food, emergency shelter, and safe water, to affected families. To donate to CRS hurricane relief, go to support.crs.org/donate/hurricane-dorian.

After 36 hours of battering the island, Hurricane Dorian left families homeless and virtually destroyed the landscape. Rains and flooding continue to affect relief efforts and communication is limited.

For any affected areas on the American coast, relief efforts will be supported by Catholic Charities USA at app.mobilecause.com/form/RTKRvQ?vid=1snqm.