It’s back-to-school time for Catholic school students





















Second-grade teacher Karen Hoban, standing, begins each day of class at St. John Neumann Regional School, Lilburn, by praying a decade of the rosary with her students. On Aug. 5, the first day of school, they prayed the first joyful mystery, the Annunciation. Hoban, who is also the product of a Catholic school education, graduated from Atlanta’s Christ the King School and St. Pius X High School. Photo By Michael Alexander

ATLANTA—The Georgia Bulletin was present for the first day of school, Aug. 5, at St. John Neumann Regional School in Lilburn. Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fairburn; St. Joseph School, Athens; St. Mary’s School, Rome; and St. Pius X High School, Atlanta, also opened that day for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Bulletin also made a stop by Holy Redeemer School, Johns Creek, on Aug. 5. On that day, the school hosted a teacher meet and greet for new students and their families at 9 a.m., and one for returning students and their families at 10 a.m.

The following day, Aug. 6, Holy Redeemer joined Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell; Our Lady of Victory School, Tyrone; St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur; and St. Thomas More, Decatur, in opening its doors for the first day of school.

The first day for students at Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Atlanta; Queen of Angels School, Roswell; St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw; St. Joseph School, Marietta; and St. Jude the Apostle School, Sandy Springs, took place on Aug. 7.

Two of the remaining 18 archdiocesan Catholic schools, Our Lady of the Assumption and Christ the King, open Aug. 12 and Aug. 26, respectively.

Thirteen of the 18 archdiocesan schools have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence.

If you include the six independent Catholic schools (Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High, Atlanta; Marist School, Atlanta; Monsignor Walter J. Donovan High School, Athens; Notre Dame Academy, Duluth; Pinecrest Academy, Cumming) total enrollment for all 24 Catholic schools this year is estimated to be around 11,300 students.