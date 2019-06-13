Cups and trophies come St. Pius X’s way

(L-r) Seniors Stephen Kinsel, Jack McDonald and Max Muenchen helped lead the St. Pius X High School boys’ golf team to its first state championship in the school’s 60-year history.

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA— St. Pius X High School won the Georgia Athletic Directors Association (GADA) Regions Bank Director’s Cup for the 2018-19 school year for the Georgia High School Association’s Class AAAA. It’s the sixth cup overall for St. Pius X, but its first in Class AAAA, ending a 19-year run by cross-town rival, Marist School. For 19 years, the GADA Director’s Cup has been awarded to recognize the athletic programs in each GHSA classification that have excelled and shown superior performance.

Of the 22 sports St. Pius X offers, all but one advanced to the state playoffs during the 2018-2019 seasons.

“I couldn’t be more proud and excited for our student-athletes and coaches,” said Todd Mooney, director of athletics. “This is an amazing accomplishment and a testament to the hard work, unity and commitment found in our athletic department.”

“This was a collective effort on the part of the entire St. Pius X family,” said Principal Steve Spellman. “The student-athletes, coaches and parents all worked together to produce such results. This award, coupled with an outstanding record-setting academics year, makes this year especially memorable.”

In the fall, St. Pius X won state championships in boys’ cross country and girls’ volleyball. In the winter, the boys’ swim and dive team won the state championship. Most recently, the spring sports of boys’ golf, girls’ soccer and boys’ track and field won state championships.

The St. Pius X boys’ golf team won its first state championship in school history at Country Club of Columbus, May 20-21, with an 8 over par 576 team total for the two-day, 36-hole championship.

“St. Pius X held off a hard-charging North Oconee team by 8 and host Columbus by 13,” said Philip Cook, who just completed his 22nd season of coaching golf at St. Pius X.

Leading St. Pius X were freshman Carter Loflin (139, 2nd overall) and senior captain Stephen Kinsel (144, tied for 8th place). Senior Max Muenchen and freshman Shaun Cook both tied for 13th place at 149, while senior Jack McDonald slipped into the top 20 with a total of 150. Sophomore Will Hermann, playing in his first state tournament, posted a 154 total.

During the May 17 state soccer finals at Mercer University, Macon, St. Pius X sophomore Renee Lyles had 3 goals, seniors Helen Cherry and Helen Kolker each had one goal and sophomore Clare Gornowicz added one goal as the St. Pius X girls defeated Flowery Branch 6-0. It’s the team’s second state championship in three years and its ninth championship since 2009.

“We stuck to our style of play and controlled the possession for the entire match,” said head coach Sara Geiger Schmitt. “Our fitness played a big role in the game and we were able to play everyone. Great way to end the season.”