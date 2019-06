Catholic athletes make presence felt at state track and field meet

St. Pius X High School boys' track team holds the state championship trophy for a second year, after successfully defending their title during the Class AAAA state track and field meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

ALBANY—The St. Pius X High School boys’ track and field team won its second consecutive Class AAAA state championship. The last time they won back-to-back championships was 2013-2014 as Class AAA participants. A number of other Catholic schools also had individual state track and field winners. Listed below are the results for first place awards:

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Makiah Lawrence, Monsignor Donovan, 12.81

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Makiah Lawrence, Monsignor Donovan, 26.85

Girls 800 Meter Run

Omeka Bhatia, Monsignor Donovan, 2:36.01

Boys 800 Meter Run

Will Auslander, Monsignor Donovan, 2:06.05

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Maggie Yankovich, St. Pius X, 5:02.89

Omeka Bhatia, Monsignor Donovan, 5:46.51

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Will Auslander, Monsignor Donovan, 4:42.84

Girls 3200 Meter Run

Hannah Miniutti, Blessed Trinity, 11:09.87

Omeka Bhatia, Monsignor Donovan, 12:38.35

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Will Auslander, Monsignor Donovan, 10:28.98

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Matthew Harris, St. Pius X, 37.39

Nevan Norrell, Monsignor Donovan, 42.10

Boys 4X100 Meter Relay

Monsignor Donovan, 44.76 (Will Auslander, Michael Lawrence, Lee Williams and Nevan Norrell)

Boys 4X400 Meter Relay

Monsignor Donovan, 3:35.11 (Will Auslander, Jay Liu, Lee Williams and Nevan Norrell)

Boys Long Jump

Matthew Harris, St. Pius X, 23 feet, 6.5 inches

Girls Shot Put

Sydney Walker, Monsignor Donovan, 37 feet

Boys Shot Put

Tanner Duffin, St. Pius X, 66 feet, 10.5 inches (state record for Class 4A)

Boys Discus Throw

Tanner Duffin, St. Pius X, 187 feet, 1 inch