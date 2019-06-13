An overview of Eucharistic Congress events

Photo By Michael Alexander Thousands of Eucharistic Congress participants gathered for the morning procession in front of the Georgia International Convention Center, College Park, June 4, 2016.

COLLEGE PARK—Catholics in the Archdiocese of Atlanta and surrounding areas will come together to celebrate the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist at the annual Eucharistic Congress, scheduled for June 21-22 at the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), located at 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.

Some of the Congress events take place at the adjacent Marriott Gateway Hotel or Renaissance Atlanta Airport Gateway. Parking is free, but limited. Please consider carpooling or renting a bus to take large groups of parishioners to the Congress or riding MARTA.

The complete schedule for the Eucharistic Congress includes Starve Wars, tracks for multiple languages, the return of the teen track and a newly added track covering behavioral health disorders and addictive diseases. At the completion of this track, attendees will receive a certificate of completion from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Clinicians who attend the track will also receive continuing education credits.

Various exhibitors will have booths or tables at the Congress. The sacrament of reconciliation will be available both days.

For more information on the Eucharistic Congress, visit congress.archatl.com. To share your congress experience on social media, use #ATLEC2019.

Here is a general overview of the schedule of events for the Eucharistic Congress:

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

9-10:30 a.m. – Starve Wars! in Exhibit Hall A

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Starve Wars! in Exhibit Hall A

6:30 p.m. – Opening Mass with Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Exhibit Halls C and D

7:30 p.m. – Healing Service with Father Carlos Vargas and Father Michael Silloway, Exhibit Halls C and D

7:30 p.m. – Revive! Young Adult Track with Father Mike Schmitz, Marriott Gateway Ballroom

8 p.m. – Francophone Track with Bishop Guy Sansaricq, Marriott Gateway, Gulfstream Room

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

8:30 a.m. – Morning Procession, begins outside and ends at GICC Exhibit Halls C and D

9:30 a.m. – Benediction and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with Bishop Robert Reed, Exhibit Halls C and D

11 a.m. – Children’s Track, GICC Ballrooms, Salons 5-8

11 a.m. – Teen Track featuring Father Michael Schmitz, Renaissance Atlanta Airport Gateway Hotel, Tango Ballroom

11 a.m. – NEW Behavioral Health Disorders and Addictive Diseases Track in partnership with NAMI. Gateway Marriott, Jetstream Room

11 a.m. – American Sign Language Track featuring Father Thomas Coughlin, GICC Kenyan Suite

11 a.m. – Vietnamese Track featuring Archbishop Joseph Linh Chi Nguyen, Marriott Gateway, Salons C-E

11 a.m. – Spanish Track featuring Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Father Jaime Molina, José “Pepe” Alonso and Elena Segura, Exhibit Halls A and B

11:00 a.m. English Track featuring Father Mike Schmitz, Sonja Corbitt, Father Mike Joly, Dr. Elizabeth Lev and Steve Ray, Exhibit Halls C and D

5 p.m. – Closing Mass with Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, Exhibit Halls A, B, C and D