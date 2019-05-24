New interim leader for Atlanta Archdiocese

Photo By Michael Alexander Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, is the administrator of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He will be in that role until a new archbishop is appointed. He speaks here during a press conference, Feb. 5, 2019 after being introduced as the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s newest auxiliary bishop.

ATLANTA–Auxiliary Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, will oversee the Atlanta Archdiocese as the administrator.

He was elected by the College of Consultors Friday, May 24.

“I ask for your prayers and support as I carry out these responsibilities on behalf of the people of God in this local church,” said Bishop Konzen.

A letter was sent to the Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre to inform him of the selection. Archbishop Pierre is the Vatican ambassador to the United States.

An administrator is required to lead the archdiocese when the office of archbishop became vacant. Former Atlanta Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory was installed May 21 as leader of the Archdiocese of Washington, creating the vacancy. He will serve in the role until the appointment of a new archbishop.

The College of Consultors is made up of a dozen priests who advise the archbishop.

Auxiliary Bishop Konzen will serve in this position until a new archbishop is appointed by Pope Francis.