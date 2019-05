Marist girls and Blessed Trinity boys excel at regional track meet

Photo By Michael Alexander Marist School senior Kylie Gagnon ran the fourth and final leg for her team’s 4x400 relay, which finished in first place. As a team, the Marist girls took first place with 185 points to capture the Class 7-AAAA regional track and field championship at Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell, April 25.

Facebook

Twitter

ROSWELL—After 16 track and field events had been scored during the April 25 regional track meet at Blessed Trinity High School, the Marist School girls took first place with 185 points and the Blessed Trinity High School boys took first place with 163 points.

Listed below are some of the results:

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Joya Harris, Marist School, 2nd place (12.94)

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Zach Bolden, Blessed Trinity, 2nd place (11.15)

Josh Moore, Marist, 4th place (11.41)

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Joya Harris, Marist, 2nd place (26.30)

Kylie Gagnon, Marist, 3rd place (26.36)

Boys 200 Meter Dash

Zach Bolden, Blessed Trinity, 3rd place (22.87)

Josh Moore, Marist, 4th place (23.18)

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Jamie Dewalt, Blessed Trinity, 1st place (58.52)

Kylie Gagnon, Marist, 2nd place (59.19)

Alexis Derickson, Marist, 3rd place (1:02.21)

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Joey Lohman, Blessed Trinity, 3rd place (52.91)

Girls 800 Meter Run

Nora Solomon, Marist, 3rd place (2:22.02)

Beth Miller, Blessed Trinity, 4th place (2:22.07)

Boys 800 Meter Run

James Mancini, Blessed Trinity, 2nd place (1:56.94)

Jaylen Mallett, Marist, 3rd place (1:59.43)

Will Griffin, Blessed Trinity, 4th place (2:01.06)

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Hannah Miniutti, Blessed Trinity, 1st place (5:14.27)

Sara Bailey, Blessed Trinity, 2nd place (5:15.78)

Emily Little, Marist, 3rd place (5:18.14)

Kathleen Maley, Marist, 4th place (5:19.10)

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Leif Andersen, Marist, 2nd place (4:31.15)

James Mancini, Blessed Trinity, 3rd place (4:32.13)

Girls 3200 Meter Run

Hannah Miniutti, Blessed Trinity, 1st place (11:12.75)

Kathleen Maley, Marist, 2nd place (11:13.07)

Sara Bailey, Blessed Trinity, 3rd place (11:25.08)

Kathleen Schellman, Marist, 4th place (11:26.39)

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Leif Andersen, Marist, 1st place (9:44.35)

Reagan Rogers, Blessed Trinity, 4th place (10:13.06)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Karen Kirunda, Marist, 1st place (15.92)

Malia Nelson, Marist, 2nd place (16.76)

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Quinton Reese, Blessed Trinity, 1st place (14.89)

Myles Weaver, Blessed Trinity, 3rd place (17.06)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Karen Kirunda, Marist, 1st place (47.36)

Annie Oates, Marist, 2nd place (47.72)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Quinton Reese, Blessed Trinity, 2nd place (41.85)

Myles Weaver, Blessed Trinity, 3rd place (43.18)

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

Marist ‘A’ squad, 1st place (49.70)

Marist ‘B’ squad, 4th place (51.58)

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

Blessed Trinity ‘A’ squad, 1st place (43.40)

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

Marist ‘A’ squad, 1st place (4:05.57)

Marist ‘B’ squad, 2nd place (4:11.76)

Blessed Trinity ‘A’ squad, 3rd place (4:12.74)

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

Marist ‘A’ squad, 3rd place (3:31.02)

Girls High Jump

Ainsley Hartman, Blessed Trinity, 3rd place (5 feet, 2 inches)

Boys High Jump

Evan Walker, Marist, 1st place (6 feet)

James Bryant, Blessed Trinity, 4th place (5 feet, 8 inches)

Girls Pole Vault (all at 9 feet)

Camilla Yoon, Marist, 2nd place

Tegan Siksta, Marist, 3rd place

Coco Camerieri, Blessed Trinity, 4th place

Boys Pole Vault

John Cleveland, Blessed Trinity, 4th place (10 feet)

Girls Long Jump

Kylie Gagnon, Marist, 1st place (17 feet)

Jamie Dewalt, Blessed Trinity, 3rd place (15 feet, 9.5 inches)

Boys Long Jump

Quinton Reese, Blessed Trinity, 1st place ( 22 feet, .75 inches)

Josh Moore, Marist, 3rd place (19 feet, 4.5 inches)

Girls Triple Jump

Karen Kirunda, Marist, 1st place ((37 feet, 10 inches)

Boys Triple Jump

Will Dyches, Blessed Trinity, 4th place (40 feet, 7 inches)

Girls Shot Put

Jana Barden, Blessed Trinity, 1st place (36 feet, 10.25 inches)

Boys Shot Put

Jackson Filipowicz, Blessed Trinity, 1st place (46 feet, 7 inches)

Grayson Gilder, Blessed Trinity, 2nd place (45 feet, 8.75 inches)

Davis McKenna, Marist, 3rd place (45 feet)

Girls Discus Throw

Jana Barden, Blessed Trinity, 2nd place (100 feet, 3 inches)

Boys Discus Throw

Davis McKenna, Marist, 1st place (136 feet, 3 inches)

Jacob Lyons, Blessed Trinity, 2nd place (134 feet, 3 inches)