Jo Ann Rademacher, of St. Monica Church, to speak at Magnificat

ATLANTA—The guest speaker at the June Magnificat meal will be Jo Ann Rademacher, a member of St. Monica Church, Duluth, with a life journey that has taken her from disbelief to confidence that God is walking with her every step of the way.

All women are invited to attend the Magnificat meal. It will be held on Saturday, June 8, at Holy Cross Church, Atlanta, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parish hall. The Atlanta chapter of Magnificat has been active in the archdiocese for 27 years.

Rademacher was born and raised in the central valley of California and lived there until she and her husband, Ed, moved to Oregon in 1972, California in 1977, Louisiana in 1984 and Georgia in 2000. She was raised a Catholic and played the organ at church until graduating from high school.

A registered nurse, she attended Samuel Merritt School of Nursing in California and earned her bachelor of science in nursing at Loyola University in New Orleans.

She and Ed were high school sweethearts and married in 1971. He was ordained as a permanent deacon of the Atlanta Archdiocese in 2008 and she shared in the formation program with him. Both became members of the secular Franciscan order. Ed passed away in September 2016.

She has two grown daughters and five grandchildren ranging in age from 20 months to 14 years.

Rademacher describes her life’s journey as going from not being able to see God at work in her life to being able to see his concern and mercy for her in everyday life.

She has seen herself go from materialism and questioning God when her faith was tested by deaths, miscarriages, family health problems, family addiction and children who leave the church, to surrendering herself to him, and the peace and joy that comes with knowing “God’s got this.” He has a plan for our good and he never abandons his children.

She will share her struggles and awakening to God’s mercy and how she has grown deeper in love with Christ and his church. She has learned conversion is not a one-time happening but a lifelong commitment to know and follow Jesus. It is not a straight line or a flat road, but a path with many twists and turns and ups and downs.

Magnificat is a ministry to women within the Catholic Church that began in the United States and has spread throughout the world. Chapters are under the guidance of the local bishop.

The heart of the Magnificat ministry is to hear the faith story of an ordinary person and to be encouraged and surprised by the actions of God in daily lives around us.

Its purpose is to help women open more to the Holy Spirit through a deeper commitment of their lives to Jesus as Lord and to impart the Holy Spirit to one another by love, service and sharing the good news of salvation.

In addition to the speaker testimony, the Magnificat includes a catered breakfast, a time of praise and worship music and intercessory prayer. The sacrament of reconciliation and the opportunity for individual prayer from a prayer team are available afterward.

Each table has a hostess and seating is open. Women are welcome to come either on their own or with friends.

Reservations are $20 and made in advance. No tickets are returned. Check-in is at the door for those with reservations only.

To register by mail, send your name, address, parish if applicable, contact information, and a check made payable to Magnificat Joyful Visitation to Debbie DuPont, 315 Rose Court, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Mailed reservations must be postmarked by June 1.

To receive an invitation by email, send a request to joyfulvisitation@gmail.com.

Doors open early and guests are encouraged to arrive by 9 a.m. Holy Cross is located at 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, less than a mile from the Chamblee Tucker Road exit on Interstate 285.

Priests and religious are invited to attend free of charge, but reservations are still requested for the meal. Since the morning is designed to speak to the hearts of women free of distractions, it is respectfully requested that young children not attend.