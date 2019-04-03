Prince of Peace Columbiettes to host Catholic author

Facebook

FLOWERY BRANCH—The Columbiettes of Prince of Peace Church will have a ladies luncheon on Saturday, April 27 with author Maria Morera Johnson as guest speaker.

The lunch will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church, 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch.

Morera Johnson’s book, “Super Girls and Halos,” won a 2018 Catholic Press Association Award. Her most recent book, to be released in April, is “Our Lady of Charity.”

The author’s books will be available for sale and signing at a cost of $14, with proceeds going to the Choices Pregnancy Care Center in Flowery Branch and other charities supported by the Columbiettes. The Choices Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) does outstanding work, offering sonograms and help for mothers-to-be.

For information on the luncheon, call Kathy Smith at 770-271-0555.