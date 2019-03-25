St. George breaks ground on new rectory

Photo by Debby Dye Breaking ground on a new rectory at St. George Church in Newnan Feb. 27 were, from left to right, Father Henry Atem, pastor; parishioner Dorothy Pope, Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM; Eric Bowen, of the project’s construction group, and parishioner Monique Davis.

NEWNAN—Parishioners of St. George Church, Newnan, continued their celebration of a “Year of Grace and Gratitude” with a groundbreaking for the church’s new rectory Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, joined Father Henry Atem, pastor, for the ceremony.

Father Atem acknowledged the opportunity to “thank God for all his many blessings upon our parish community.”

The pastor thanked the building committee; project manager Dan Davis, Eric Bowen of the Five Start Group Inc., and Catholic Construction Services of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Father Atem expressed gratitude to parishioners for supporting the project and “for the selfless generosity you continue to demonstrate.”

Bishop Konzen, who was making his first visit to St. George since being ordained a bishop, prayed the project would be brought to successful completion and that all who work on the construction would be safe from injury.

He commended the parish for “caring for the spiritual leaders who care for you” with the building of the rectory for current and future priests serving St. George.

“It’s a team and all of you support one another,” said the bishop. “It’s a sign of your care for the church in general.”

Bishop Konzen, Father Atem, Bowen, and parishioners Dorothy Pope and Monique Davis donned hard hats and broke ground with silver-toned shovels.

The new rectory will be located at the rear of the church property. The current priest’s residence is prone to flooding and its basement poses health risks.

Parishioners supported the $600,000 project with the Building the Future campaign, which will also allow for expansion of the faith formation program.