Metz brothers make their marks at state wrestling tournament

Published March 21, 2019

 

Mark, left, and Joe Metz were top performers for Pinecrest Academy at the state wrestling championship.

MACON—Pinecrest Academy sophomore Mark Metz is the 2019 state wrestling champion in the Class A, 106-pound weight class. Metz is the first state wrestling champion for Pinecrest Academy, Cumming.

Mark’s brother, Joe, a junior, finished fourth in the 145-pound weight class. He has been a top four finisher in state competition for the past three years.

The state wrestling tournament took place Feb. 13-16 at the Macon Centreplex in Macon.

 