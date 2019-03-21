Metz brothers make their marks at state wrestling tournament

Facebook

MACON—Pinecrest Academy sophomore Mark Metz is the 2019 state wrestling champion in the Class A, 106-pound weight class. Metz is the first state wrestling champion for Pinecrest Academy, Cumming.

Mark’s brother, Joe, a junior, finished fourth in the 145-pound weight class. He has been a top four finisher in state competition for the past three years.

The state wrestling tournament took place Feb. 13-16 at the Macon Centreplex in Macon.