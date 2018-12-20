Cristo Rey boys’ team gives valiant effort against Holy Spirit Preparatory













Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School guard Ibrahim Bass, right, shoots a three-point field goal over Holy Spirit Preparatory School’s Michaiah Jeremiah (#1) during the second half of the Dec. 14 game. It was three of Bass’ 10 points during the 77-35 loss to Holy Spirit Prep. Photo By Michael Alexander

ATLANTA—Facing a team with a roster that includes at least 10 players six feet, two inches and above, an outsized and less skilled Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School team earned the respect of their opponents from Holy Spirit Preparatory School by their tenacity and effort.

It was a crushing defeat for Cristo Rey at 77-35, but it’s part of the character-building process that young schools in the infancy of their sports programs have to face. Sometimes David is not going to beat Goliath on a Friday night in Goliath’s gymnasium.

During the Dec. 14 game, Holy Spirit Prep had three thunderous dunks and four three-pointers to give them a 41-13 halftime lead. Despite head coach Tysor Anderson shuffling players in and out between the starters and reserves, they still dropped in 36 second half points, five from three-point range.

Ibrahim Bass and Dijon Seltzer led Cristo Rey with 10 and 8 points, respectively. Cristo Rey’s team is under the leadership of first-year coach Hank Moller, the school’s government and economics teacher.​

In the girls’ game Holy Spirit Prep was a 61-49 winner over Cristo Rey.