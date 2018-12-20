Cristo Rey boys’ team gives valiant effort against Holy Spirit Preparatory

Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

  • Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School guard Ibrahim Bass, right, shoots a three-point field goal over Holy Spirit Preparatory School's Michaiah Jeremiah (#1) during the second half of the Dec. 14 game. It was three of Bassâ 10 points during the 77-35 loss to Holy Spirit Prep. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • With his six-foot, eight-inch frame, Holy Spirit Prep center Ibrahima Jarjou (#22) goes high above the opposition to grab a rebound during the team's Dec. 14 home game. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • As Holy Spirit Preparatory School guard Miles Wallace (#3) brings the ball up the court during the first half of the Dec. 14 game, the Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School basketball team sets up in a 3-2 zone on defense. Holy Spirit Prep defeated Cristo Rey Atlanta 77-35. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Holy Spirit Prep senior guard Miles Wallace, top right, sets up a play as his teammates move into position during the final period of the game. Holy Spirit Prep defeated Cristo Rey Atlanta 77-35. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Holy Spirit Prep center Ibrahima Jarjou (#22) dunks the ball as the team pushes the ball up the court during a fast break. Four of Jarjou's seven points in the game came on dunks. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Cristo Rey Atlanta guard Omario Knox tries to maneuver around a double-team by Holy Spirit Prep's Buka Peikrishvilli (#32) and CeDaniel Sumpter (#4). Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Holy Spirit Prep forward Kusamae Draper (#21) banks the ball off the glass for two points in the closing moments of the game. Photo By Michael Alexander

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School guard Ibrahim Bass, right, shoots a three-point field goal over Holy Spirit Preparatory School’s Michaiah Jeremiah (#1) during the second half of the Dec. 14 game. It was three of Bass’ 10 points during the 77-35 loss to Holy Spirit Prep. Photo By Michael Alexander

Atlanta

Cristo Rey boys’ team gives valiant effort against Holy Spirit Preparatory

By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, Photographer | Published December 20, 2018

ATLANTA—Facing a team with a roster that includes at least 10 players six feet, two inches and above, an outsized and less skilled Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School team earned the respect of their opponents from Holy Spirit Preparatory School by their tenacity and effort.

It was a crushing defeat for Cristo Rey at 77-35, but it’s part of the character-building process that young schools in the infancy of their sports programs have to face. Sometimes David is not going to beat Goliath on a Friday night in Goliath’s gymnasium.

During the Dec. 14 game, Holy Spirit Prep had three thunderous dunks and four three-pointers to give them a 41-13 halftime lead. Despite head coach Tysor Anderson shuffling players in and out between the starters and reserves, they still dropped in 36 second half points, five from three-point range.

Ibrahim Bass and Dijon Seltzer led Cristo Rey with 10 and 8 points, respectively. Cristo Rey’s team is under the leadership of first-year coach Hank Moller, the school’s government and economics teacher.​

In the girls’ game Holy Spirit Prep was a 61-49 winner over Cristo Rey.