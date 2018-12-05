Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

Atlanta

Catholic school basketball scores

Published December 5, 2018

ATLANTA—The basketball scores for Catholic school teams for Nov. 30-Dec. 1 follow:

BOYS

Blessed Trinity High School 70, Westminster Schools 73 (OT)

 

Holy Spirit Preparatory 75, Creekside Christian 46

 

Monsignor Donovan High School 29, Loganville Christian Academy 66

 

Notre Dame Academy 43, The Paideia School 47

 

Our Lady of Mercy High School 60, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School 57

 

Pinecrest Academy 52, The Paideia School 25

 

St. Pius X 59, Pace Academy 58

 

GIRLS

Blessed Trinity High School 35, Westminster Schools 24

 

Monsignor Donovan 42, Loganville Christian Academy 16

 

Holy Spirit Preparatory 57, Creekside Christian 24

 

Notre Dame Academy 37, The Paideia School 62

 

Our Lady of Mercy High School 47, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School 35

 

Pinecrest Academy 43, The Paideia School 62

 

St. Pius X 23, Pace Academy 53

 