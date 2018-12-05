Atlanta
Catholic school basketball scores
Published December 5, 2018
ATLANTA—The basketball scores for Catholic school teams for Nov. 30-Dec. 1 follow:
BOYS
Blessed Trinity High School 70, Westminster Schools 73 (OT)
Holy Spirit Preparatory 75, Creekside Christian 46
Monsignor Donovan High School 29, Loganville Christian Academy 66
Notre Dame Academy 43, The Paideia School 47
Our Lady of Mercy High School 60, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School 57
Pinecrest Academy 52, The Paideia School 25
St. Pius X 59, Pace Academy 58
GIRLS
Blessed Trinity High School 35, Westminster Schools 24
Monsignor Donovan 42, Loganville Christian Academy 16
Holy Spirit Preparatory 57, Creekside Christian 24
Notre Dame Academy 37, The Paideia School 62
Our Lady of Mercy High School 47, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School 35
Pinecrest Academy 43, The Paideia School 62
St. Pius X 23, Pace Academy 53