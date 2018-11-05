St. Paul of the Cross to have evangelization revival

Facebook

ATLANTA—All are invited to join St. Paul of the Cross Church, Atlanta, for an Evangelization Revival celebrating Black Catholic History Month. The event will begin with Mass on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Dewayne Smithers will conduct a motivational session for youth and young adults following the Mass. Smithers is a youth minister and hip hop artist.

The revival will continue on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 12-13 at 7 p.m. each day featuring Father Norman Fischer, pastor of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Lexington, Kentucky. Father Fischer is also a school chaplain.

The revival theme is “Rooted in Faith, Hope and Love.”

The revival is dedicated to the seven St. Paul of the Cross parishioners who were ordained deacons–Winston Leverett, Leon Allain, Benjamin Petty, Homer Woods, Joseph Goolsby, Hilliard Lee Jr. and George Smith

Special choirs will also be performing for the revival nights.

St. Paul of the Cross Church is located at 551 Harwell Road, Atlanta.