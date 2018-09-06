Corpus Christi to have second annual Festival of Nations

Facebook

STONE MOUNTAIN—Corpus Christi Church will have its free Festival of Nations Sunday, Sept. 16, beginning at 10 a.m. The second annual event is fun for the entire family.

The church is located at 600 Mountain View Drive, Stone Mountain. The festival will be held in the church’s lower parking lot.

Enjoy food from the various countries represented by parishioners, music and entertainment including face painting, dancing, a bounce house, games and mechanical bull rides. Come and experience the cultures of the world. Raffle tickets will be sold.