Archdiocesan Blue Mass to be celebrated Sept. 11

Photo By David Pace An American flag is displayed between two fire truck ladders at the Blue Mass, held annually at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—The Archdiocese of Atlanta will celebrate its fourth annual Blue Mass for all public safety officials and first responders at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta. Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will be the celebrant.

In the United States, the Blue Mass tradition began in 1934, when Father Thomas Dade of the Archdiocese of Baltimore formed the Catholic Police and Fireman’s Society, and celebrated the first Blue Mass for police officers and firemen that year.

All are invited to attend the Mass to pray and show appreciation for those who serve and protect the public. The Mass will include a blessing of badges.

For directions to the cathedral, visit www.cathedralofchristtheking.org.